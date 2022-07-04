Heavy Storms Leave at Least 21 People Stranded on Cargo Ship Near Sydney
People stand on a rock ledge as huge swells hit the headland at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Local authorities reportedly believe a tugboat that has arrived at the area of the emergency will stop the ship from being pushed further towards the cliffs. The ship is said to be currently double anchored about 1 kilometer off the coast.
A rescue effort is under way in Australia to try and save 21 crew members who are stranded on a cargo ship in Sydney that is drifting toward cliffs in rough seas, local ABC news reported on Monday.
A police official reportedly stated that shortly after departing the Tasman Sea port city of Wollongong at around 7:30 a.m. local time, the bulk carrier which sails under the Hong Kong flag lost power and began to drift towards the cliffs in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney.
Jumping on here to provide some info about the stranded ship off the coast of Sydney. Name is Portland Bay, HK flagged. Tug with it now and another on the way #sydneyfloods pic.twitter.com/xcsa3A6Itv— Mackerel Sky (@MackerelSky1) July 4, 2022
Meanwhile, in an effort to help the ship in distress, in roughly two hours, a second tugboat is anticipated to arrive to the area.
"My understanding is that the tugboat that is being sent has the capacity to tow it further to sea and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority will co-ordinate the resources needed to get it under way out of its own power," the official reportedly said.
#BREAKING: A crew is stranded on a cargo ship off the coast of the Royal National Park in #Sydney's south.— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 4, 2022
Wild conditions are creating a very difficult rescue operation for emergency crews. @eddy_meyer #9News
MORE: https://t.co/QcP6MSe8F5 pic.twitter.com/YqbLFDk9FF
According to the report, an airlift plan for the crew has been scrapped since it was deemed too risky at the moment. Emergency services were en route to the cargo ship, according to New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet, in an effort to transport eight non-essential crew members to safety.
"It is obviously a very precarious position and our thoughts are with those on board," he is quoted as saying.
Strong gusts and torrential rain are battering the ship as it travels over a 500-kilometer stretch of the state's south coast from Newcastle to Bateman's Bay, according to reports.
June and July are considered the coldest months in Australia, which is situated in the Southern Hemisphere, and the storms are not of an unusual occurrence.
However, Sydney residents are currently getting "a little bit of reprieve in the rain," Australian Bureau of Meteorology reportedly said, although a gale warning and severe weather warning are still in effect.
