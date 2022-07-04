'Get the F**k Out of Here!' Ilhan Omar Gets Booed at Concert in Minneapolis
While Omar has also tweeted footage of her appearance at the concert, the said video apparently ends right before the audience starts booing her in earnest.
US Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar ended up being booed at a concert in Minnesota, the very state whose 5th congressional district she currently represents.
The concert, featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar, was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 2, during an annual event called Somali Week that celebrates the independence of Somalia.
As Omar went up on stage to present an award to the singer, the audience started booing her.
A video of the incident, where some members of the audience can be heard shouting “Get the f*ck out of here!” has since been uploaded on social media.
Ilhan Omar got booed onstage at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar in Minnesota last night.— Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 3, 2022
People in the crowd chanted "Get out!" & shouted "Get the f*ck out of here!". pic.twitter.com/sggii7h6sO
Omar also tweeted a 14-second clip of her walking up on stage. The said video, however, did not feature the part where she got booed, and quite a few social media users seemed eager to point that out to her.
It was an honor to welcome you to our incredible city. pic.twitter.com/mM77ZLVCYo— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022
According to Newsweek, while it wasn’t immediately clear exactly why the “mostly Somali” crowd at the event reacted that way to Omar’s appearance, some people suggested that it may have had something to do with her “support for abortion and LGBTQ rights.”
For example, the media outlet notes that Somali refugee and US Army veteran Shukri Abdirahman, who is currently running for Omar’s congressional district, stated in a tweet related to the incident in question: “This's what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA's & the promiscuous abortionists.”
Also, during her appearance at the Gun Violence Community Conversation at North High in Minneapolis last week, Omar suggested that, in terms of violence, Minnesota may be worse than the Somali refugee camp she lived in as a kid.