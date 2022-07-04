International
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/get-the-fk-out-of-here-ilhan-omar-gets-booed-at-concert-in-minneapolis-1096952303.html
'Get the F**k Out of Here!' Ilhan Omar Gets Booed at Concert in Minneapolis
'Get the F**k Out of Here!' Ilhan Omar Gets Booed at Concert in Minneapolis
While Omar has also tweeted footage of her appearance at the concert, the said video apparently ends right before the audience starts booing her in earnest. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T18:48+0000
2022-07-04T18:48+0000
ilhan omar
concert
audience
reaction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091126999_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_43b0ab4b2df53296623b79e9e40effa2.jpg
US Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar ended up being booed at a concert in Minnesota, the very state whose 5th congressional district she currently represents.The concert, featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar, was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 2, during an annual event called Somali Week that celebrates the independence of Somalia.As Omar went up on stage to present an award to the singer, the audience started booing her.A video of the incident, where some members of the audience can be heard shouting “Get the f*ck out of here!” has since been uploaded on social media.Omar also tweeted a 14-second clip of her walking up on stage. The said video, however, did not feature the part where she got booed, and quite a few social media users seemed eager to point that out to her.According to Newsweek, while it wasn’t immediately clear exactly why the “mostly Somali” crowd at the event reacted that way to Omar’s appearance, some people suggested that it may have had something to do with her “support for abortion and LGBTQ rights.”For example, the media outlet notes that Somali refugee and US Army veteran Shukri Abdirahman, who is currently running for Omar’s congressional district, stated in a tweet related to the incident in question: “This's what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA's &amp; the promiscuous abortionists.”Also, during her appearance at the Gun Violence Community Conversation at North High in Minneapolis last week, Omar suggested that, in terms of violence, Minnesota may be worse than the Somali refugee camp she lived in as a kid.
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/india-slams-ilhan-omar-for-violating-sovereignty-over-visit-to-pakistan-administered-kashmir-1094941113.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091126999_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5861c34f74cfae9080c845d3353f5551.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ilhan omar, concert, audience, reaction

'Get the F**k Out of Here!' Ilhan Omar Gets Booed at Concert in Minneapolis

18:48 GMT 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Morry GashIn this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop.
In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Morry Gash
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While Omar has also tweeted footage of her appearance at the concert, the said video apparently ends right before the audience starts booing her in earnest.
US Democratic House Rep. Ilhan Omar ended up being booed at a concert in Minnesota, the very state whose 5th congressional district she currently represents.
The concert, featuring Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar, was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 2, during an annual event called Somali Week that celebrates the independence of Somalia.
As Omar went up on stage to present an award to the singer, the audience started booing her.
A video of the incident, where some members of the audience can be heard shouting “Get the f*ck out of here!” has since been uploaded on social media.
Omar also tweeted a 14-second clip of her walking up on stage. The said video, however, did not feature the part where she got booed, and quite a few social media users seemed eager to point that out to her.
According to Newsweek, while it wasn’t immediately clear exactly why the “mostly Somali” crowd at the event reacted that way to Omar’s appearance, some people suggested that it may have had something to do with her “support for abortion and LGBTQ rights.”
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar (R) looks on next to President of Pakistan-administered Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry (L) during a press conference in Muzaffarabad on April 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
India Slams Ilhan Omar for 'Violating' Sovereignty Over Visit to Pakistan-Administered Kashmir
21 April, 12:45 GMT
For example, the media outlet notes that Somali refugee and US Army veteran Shukri Abdirahman, who is currently running for Omar’s congressional district, stated in a tweet related to the incident in question: “This's what she gets for trading her Godly, Conservative values for the sinful LGBTQIA's & the promiscuous abortionists.”
Also, during her appearance at the Gun Violence Community Conversation at North High in Minneapolis last week, Omar suggested that, in terms of violence, Minnesota may be worse than the Somali refugee camp she lived in as a kid.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала