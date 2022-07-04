https://sputniknews.com/20220704/germanys-gas-reserves-will-run-out-in-one-or-two-months-regulator-1096944684.html

Germany's Gas Reserves Will Run Out in One or Two Months: Regulator

Germany's Gas Reserves Will Run Out in One or Two Months: Regulator

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany has enough gas reserves to last just for one or two months in the event if supplies from Russia stop completely, German Federal... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T13:38+0000

2022-07-04T13:38+0000

2022-07-04T13:38+0000

germany

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096944413_0:61:3427:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd173d0cf49663978dafe79ed45a713.jpg

"Should we not receive any more Russian gas and experience an averagely warm winter, the volumes stored at the moment - including our obligations to transmit gas to other European countries - will last for perhaps one or two months," Mueller told the Funke media group.On Friday, the German Economy Ministry said that the country’s natural gas storage facilities are currently filled by almost 61%.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February only exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide. The EU has introduced six packages of restrictions, none of which has affected Russian gas yet, although EU countries have been stocking up on gas with a view to having storage facilities filled to at least 80% by November.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, gas