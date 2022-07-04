https://sputniknews.com/20220704/dozens-of-russian-trade-representatives-to-meet-exporters-at-made-in-russia-stand-during-innoprom-1096933925.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian trade representatives working in nearly 50 countries will hold meetings with national producers at the Made in Russia stand, open at

“The first to visit the Made in Russia stand were Russia's trade representatives abroad and REC foreign representatives. Representatives of 46 trade missions will hold meetings with 24 exposition participants and get acquainted with their products during the four days of the exhibition. Furthermore, Russian producers will traditionally demonstrate their achievements at the stand and hold B2B-meetings with potential partners,” the report stated.This year, the Made in Russia stand is presenting equipment for the oil and gas industry, industrial 3D printers, metal products, utility equipment, telecommunications and medical equipment, LED lighting fixtures, sorting equipment, and IT solutions for various industries.Over the next four days, exhibitors will hold more than 300 talks with potential buyers.Trade representatives, REC representatives abroad, and exhibition participants at the Innoprom international exhibition also learned about the capabilities of the My Export digital platform. They used interactive touch panels to test the operation of the services in real time. The interactive platform zone will be open until the end of the exhibition. Every participant will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the functionality of the platform and learn how to export online, the REC noted.Furthermore, Russian trade representatives, jointly with REC representatives abroad, will hold pitch sessions for companies interested in entering new markets. They will address the specifics of exports to Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, the specifics of local markets and the business environment, and share information on support measures, localization, joint production, and more.The Innoprom international exhibition is taking place in Ekaterinburg on July 4-7, 2022. The total exposition area of Made in Russia amounts to some 477 square meters. The main topic of the exhibition and its business program will be “Industrial Transition: from Challenges to New Opportunities.” It will present current domestic and joint developments in production automation, new mobility, modern materials, and other promising spheres.

