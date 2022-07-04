https://sputniknews.com/20220704/death-toll-from-landslides-floods-in-indias-assam-rises-to-179---photo-video-1096923869.html

Death Toll From Landslides, Floods in India’s Assam Rises to 179 - Photo, Video

Death Toll From Landslides, Floods in India’s Assam Rises to 179 - Photo, Video

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The number of people who have died as a result of heavy rains, landslides and floods in the Indian state of Assam stands at 179, state... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T04:44+0000

2022-07-04T04:44+0000

2022-07-04T04:44+0000

india

flood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096551178_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaec862222480a23b86fcc29550475c5.jpg

"About seven lakh [700,000 ] people across 1,618 villages remain affected. Out of these, 2.78 lakh [278,000] people are in 413 relief camps," a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday, as quoted by The Hindu newspaper.According to the spokesperson, five more people were reported drowned or washed away over the past 24-hour period, while another 18 were killed by landslides. The total death toll from the natural disaster in Assam stands at 179.Around 138,000 houses have been partially or fully destroyed by floods in Assam and over 47,100 hectares of cropland have been flooded.At the end of June, Indian media reported that about 5.5 million people had been affected by floods and landslides in Assam, with the death toll standing at around 89.The floods were reportedly caused by heavy rains continuing for over two weeks, as a result of which the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers burst their banks and flooded most of the state. By June 19, about 528.5 millimeters (20.8 inches) of rain (109% monthly average), fell in the state, according to the Indian meteorological department.A total of 26 districts remain affected by the floods.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, flood