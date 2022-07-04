International
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/death-toll-from-landslides-floods-in-indias-assam-rises-to-179---photo-video-1096923869.html
Death Toll From Landslides, Floods in India’s Assam Rises to 179 - Photo, Video
Death Toll From Landslides, Floods in India’s Assam Rises to 179 - Photo, Video
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The number of people who have died as a result of heavy rains, landslides and floods in the Indian state of Assam stands at 179, state... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T04:44+0000
2022-07-04T04:44+0000
india
flood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096551178_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaec862222480a23b86fcc29550475c5.jpg
"About seven lakh [700,000 ] people across 1,618 villages remain affected. Out of these, 2.78 lakh [278,000] people are in 413 relief camps," a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday, as quoted by The Hindu newspaper.According to the spokesperson, five more people were reported drowned or washed away over the past 24-hour period, while another 18 were killed by landslides. The total death toll from the natural disaster in Assam stands at 179.Around 138,000 houses have been partially or fully destroyed by floods in Assam and over 47,100 hectares of cropland have been flooded.At the end of June, Indian media reported that about 5.5 million people had been affected by floods and landslides in Assam, with the death toll standing at around 89.The floods were reportedly caused by heavy rains continuing for over two weeks, as a result of which the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers burst their banks and flooded most of the state. By June 19, about 528.5 millimeters (20.8 inches) of rain (109% monthly average), fell in the state, according to the Indian meteorological department.A total of 26 districts remain affected by the floods.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096551178_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63bec5e3b6ba673d2521dd164abb0309.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, flood

Death Toll From Landslides, Floods in India’s Assam Rises to 179 - Photo, Video

04:44 GMT 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam NathFlood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, June 20, 2022
Flood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, June 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
US
India
Global
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The number of people who have died as a result of heavy rains, landslides and floods in the Indian state of Assam stands at 179, state authorities have announced.
"About seven lakh [700,000 ] people across 1,618 villages remain affected. Out of these, 2.78 lakh [278,000] people are in 413 relief camps," a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday, as quoted by The Hindu newspaper.
According to the spokesperson, five more people were reported drowned or washed away over the past 24-hour period, while another 18 were killed by landslides. The total death toll from the natural disaster in Assam stands at 179.
Around 138,000 houses have been partially or fully destroyed by floods in Assam and over 47,100 hectares of cropland have been flooded.
At the end of June, Indian media reported that about 5.5 million people had been affected by floods and landslides in Assam, with the death toll standing at around 89.
The floods were reportedly caused by heavy rains continuing for over two weeks, as a result of which the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers burst their banks and flooded most of the state. By June 19, about 528.5 millimeters (20.8 inches) of rain (109% monthly average), fell in the state, according to the Indian meteorological department.
A total of 26 districts remain affected by the floods.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала