Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Man United Training as Uncertainty Over His Old Trafford Future Rises

2022-07-04T12:51+0000

2022-07-04T12:51+0000

2022-07-04T12:51+0000

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the first training session of Manchester United's pre-season training, football website Goal.com reported.However, if rumors from England are to be believed, it could be Ronaldo's ploy to force his sale from the club.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already informed the former Premier League champions that he doesn't wish to spend the twelve months with them.Several reports from Britain, Spain, and Portugal have suggested that Ronaldo believes that he has no chance of winning football's top honors at United as they are no longer the club they once were. Moreover, United's inaction during this transfer season has further accentuated his feeling that the Red Devils are not serious about overhauling their squad to make them return to their glory days.Another reason behind the Funchal-born football star's decision to move away from United is the club's failure to qualify for the 2022-23 season of the Champions League, meaning CR7 will miss out on Europe's premier club competition if he stayed with them.Ronaldo being the Champions League top-scorer keeps the tournament at the pedestal of footballing glory and wants to compete in the competition for as long as possible.As United will not feature in the continental event during the upcoming season, Ronaldo feels it will be best for him to leave and join another club at this stage.The Red Devils, on the other hand, have stated that the former Real Madrid forward is not for sale this summer.Ronaldo's United contract runs through June 2023. But given his adamancy to switch from Old Trafford, the English heavyweights may find it hard to stop him from exiting the club in the next few weeks.

