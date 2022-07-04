https://sputniknews.com/20220704/cloudy-with-a-chance-of-solar-flare-space-weather-detector-being-built-in-uk-1096937420.html

Cloudy With a Chance of Solar Flare: Space Weather Detector Being Built in UK

Cloudy With a Chance of Solar Flare: Space Weather Detector Being Built in UK

The new system is expected to come online within two years and, once operational, will feed data directly to the Met Office. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T12:34+0000

2022-07-04T12:34+0000

2022-07-04T12:34+0000

united kingdom

space weather

detection

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:420:1920:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2da0abb10c88f267df996fa8000b6036.jpg

Engineers in Britain are moving to construct a ground-based system that would provide early warning for potentially harmful space weather phenomena.According to The Daily Star, the space weather monitor will be built in either Cornwall or Scotland, and is expected to come online within two years.Michael Aspinall, an engineer from Lancaster University who is part of the detection team, explained that space weather phenomena such as solar flares can have a significant detrimental effect on infrastructure on Earth.The engineer also argued that without such "ground-based detectors," the United Kingdom is essentially "flying blind on the impacts of an extreme space weather event."Once operational, the system will feed the data it collects directly to the Met Office.

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

united kingdom, space weather, detection