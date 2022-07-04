Catholic Church in Wisconsin Vandalized With 'Anti-Pro-Life, Anti-Police' Graffiti
The church’s pastor said in a statement that, while his parish understands "understand people’s anger over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court", the act of vandalism perpetrated at the church "does nothing to solve any issues".
A Catholic church located in Madison, Wisconsin ended up being vandalized, with graffiti being spray-painted on the structure in the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning its 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
According to Fox News, authorities said that "anti-’pro-life’ and anti-police" were painted on the front entrance of St. Bernard Catholic Church on Sunday.
A photo obtained by Fox 47 shows what appears to be the church’s entrance with the following message painted on it: "Pro-life my **** ***, let’s talk about all the native kids you’ve killed!!!"
"St. Bernard Parish is saddened over the graffiti on the front of the church. We understand people’s anger over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, but this does nothing to solve any issues," St. Bernard Pastor Michael Radowicz said in a statement, as quoted by WMTV. "We join in prayer for those who did this, so that the Lord may heal their hearts. An investigation is ongoing with Madison Police."
As Fox News points out, multiple religious institutions in the United States ended up being damaged or vandalized after Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 that essentially declared abortion to be a constitutional right in the United States, got overturned by the SCOTUS on 24 June.
The Supreme Court’s move was followed by protests erupting in major US cities, while several states also moved to enact abortion bans via the so-called "trigger laws".