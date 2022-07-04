https://sputniknews.com/20220704/beijing-urges-us-to-stop-smearing-chinese-space-program-1096944561.html

China Dismisses NASA Chief's Claims About Its 'Plans' to Take Over the Moon

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States should stop denigrating China's space program, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

Zhao has dismissed the claims by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who told Bild newspaper on Saturday that China could someday land on the moon and declare the satellite as its own territory.“We urge this American official to effectively assume the responsibilities expected of a great power, seriously review and amend the negative comments and actions of the United States itself in the field of outer space, and make the due contribution of the US to maintaining continued peace and security in outer space.”Zhao stressed that China has always advocated the peaceful use of outer space and opposed militarization and an arms race in space.The diplomat also lambasted Washington's "dirty record" of creating space junk as well as US attempts at defining outer space as an "operational frontier", creating a space force and developing offensive outer space weapons.Speaking with Bild, Bill Nelson also claimed that Chinese astronauts were learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites, and addressed the "intense" competition with Beijing in space.China has been actively developing its national space program in the recent years. On April 29, the country began the construction of the multi-module Tiangong orbital station and successfully launched the Tianhe core module. The station can simultaneously accommodate three cosmonauts or six people during a crew change.China's Chang’e 5 lunar mission was launched on November 24, 2020. The mission landed on the near side of the Moon on December 1, collected samples during the next two days and headed back to Earth, landing in China's Inner Mongolia region on December 16.China became the third country in history after the United States and the Soviet Union to successfully perform a lunar lander-return mission. China is seeking to construct a prototype of a scientific research station on the Moon by 2030 and planning to carry out lunar scientific research during the upcoming Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 missions.

