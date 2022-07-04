International
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/beijing-urges-us-to-stop-smearing-chinese-space-program-1096944561.html
China Dismisses NASA Chief's Claims About Its 'Plans' to Take Over the Moon
China Dismisses NASA Chief's Claims About Its 'Plans' to Take Over the Moon
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States should stop denigrating China's space program, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-04T13:37+0000
2022-07-04T13:46+0000
china
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105266/99/1052669961_0:556:5332:3555_1920x0_80_0_0_dc4bedebaee275a1ab94ce64ed747425.jpg
Zhao has dismissed the claims by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who told Bild newspaper on Saturday that China could someday land on the moon and declare the satellite as its own territory.“We urge this American official to effectively assume the responsibilities expected of a great power, seriously review and amend the negative comments and actions of the United States itself in the field of outer space, and make the due contribution of the US to maintaining continued peace and security in outer space.”Zhao stressed that China has always advocated the peaceful use of outer space and opposed militarization and an arms race in space.The diplomat also lambasted Washington's "dirty record" of creating space junk as well as US attempts at defining outer space as an "operational frontier", creating a space force and developing offensive outer space weapons.Speaking with Bild, Bill Nelson also claimed that Chinese astronauts were learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites, and addressed the "intense" competition with Beijing in space.China has been actively developing its national space program in the recent years. On April 29, the country began the construction of the multi-module Tiangong orbital station and successfully launched the Tianhe core module. The station can simultaneously accommodate three cosmonauts or six people during a crew change.China's Chang’e 5 lunar mission was launched on November 24, 2020. The mission landed on the near side of the Moon on December 1, collected samples during the next two days and headed back to Earth, landing in China's Inner Mongolia region on December 16.China became the third country in history after the United States and the Soviet Union to successfully perform a lunar lander-return mission. China is seeking to construct a prototype of a scientific research station on the Moon by 2030 and planning to carry out lunar scientific research during the upcoming Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 missions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/nasa-chief-claims-china-wants-to-stake-moon-for-itself--use-it-to-shoot-down-satellites-1096893046.html
china
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105266/99/1052669961_296:0:5036:3555_1920x0_80_0_0_26b56f02d22142cd8962d69769934193.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, space

China Dismisses NASA Chief's Claims About Its 'Plans' to Take Over the Moon

13:37 GMT 04.07.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 04.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / STR Chinese soldiers guard the perimeter of the Jiuquan space base, in north China's Gansu province on June 15, 2012, on the eve of the launch of the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft.
Chinese soldiers guard the perimeter of the Jiuquan space base, in north China's Gansu province on June 15, 2012, on the eve of the launch of the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States should stop denigrating China's space program, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.
Zhao has dismissed the claims by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who told Bild newspaper on Saturday that China could someday land on the moon and declare the satellite as its own territory.

"Some US officials continuously slander China's normal and rational space activities. The Chinese side strongly opposes such irresponsible statements," the diplomat said, describing Nelson's comments as "recklessness and falsehoods."

“We urge this American official to effectively assume the responsibilities expected of a great power, seriously review and amend the negative comments and actions of the United States itself in the field of outer space, and make the due contribution of the US to maintaining continued peace and security in outer space.”
Zhao stressed that China has always advocated the peaceful use of outer space and opposed militarization and an arms race in space.
The diplomat also lambasted Washington's "dirty record" of creating space junk as well as US attempts at defining outer space as an "operational frontier", creating a space force and developing offensive outer space weapons.
Speaking with Bild, Bill Nelson also claimed that Chinese astronauts were learning how to destroy other countries’ satellites, and addressed the "intense" competition with Beijing in space.
“We must be very concerned about China landing on the moon and saying that it now belongs to the People’s Republic and everyone else should stay out,” Nelson said.
A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan in northwestern China, Thursday, June 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
NASA Chief Claims China Wants To Stake Moon for Itself & Use It To Shoot Down Satellites
2 July, 15:36 GMT
China has been actively developing its national space program in the recent years. On April 29, the country began the construction of the multi-module Tiangong orbital station and successfully launched the Tianhe core module. The station can simultaneously accommodate three cosmonauts or six people during a crew change.
China's Chang’e 5 lunar mission was launched on November 24, 2020. The mission landed on the near side of the Moon on December 1, collected samples during the next two days and headed back to Earth, landing in China's Inner Mongolia region on December 16.
China became the third country in history after the United States and the Soviet Union to successfully perform a lunar lander-return mission. China is seeking to construct a prototype of a scientific research station on the Moon by 2030 and planning to carry out lunar scientific research during the upcoming Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 missions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала