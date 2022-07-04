https://sputniknews.com/20220704/at-least-12-dead-after-school-bus-plunges-into-gorge-in-indias-himachal-pradesh---1096928319.html

At Least 12 Dead After School Bus Plunges Into Gorge in India's Himachal Pradesh

Calling the bus accident “heart-rending”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced INR 200,000... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

At least 12 people, including schoolchildren, were killed and three suffered serious injuries after a bus fell into a gorge in India's Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. There were around 15 passengers, including school staff and students, who were travelling from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in the Sainj Valley, officials said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered the local administration to provide all possible assistance to those affected.District officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to save some passengers, who have now been taken to a nearby hospital.Himachal Pradesh state chief Jairam Thakur and his team are supervising the relief and rescue operation. An investigation has been launched.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

