Video: Live From Copenhagen After Deadly Shopping Mall Shooting
At Least 12 Dead After School Bus Plunges Into Gorge in India's Himachal Pradesh
Calling the bus accident “heart-rending”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced INR 200,000... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096933524_6:0:1995:1119_1920x0_80_0_0_697e11c457a510d045a6ebb01157becc.jpg
10:13 GMT 04.07.2022
This photograph provided by Deputy Commissioner's office, Kullu, shows the wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Monday, July 4, 2022
This photograph provided by Deputy Commissioner's office, Kullu, shows the wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Monday, July 4, 2022
© AP Photo / Deputy Commissioner's office, Kullu
Calling the bus accident “heart-rending”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced INR 200,000 ($2,532) in compensation to the families of each of those killed in the incident.
At least 12 people, including schoolchildren, were killed and three suffered serious injuries after a bus fell into a gorge in India's Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning.
There were around 15 passengers, including school staff and students, who were travelling from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in the Sainj Valley, officials said.
Visual of the damaged bus rolled off a cliff in India's Himanchal Pradesh state's Kullu district
Visual of the damaged bus rolled off a cliff in India's Himanchal Pradesh state's Kullu district
Visual of the damaged bus rolled off a cliff in India's Himanchal Pradesh state's Kullu district
© Photo : Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered the local administration to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh state's Kullu district
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh state's Kullu district
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh state's Kullu district
© Photo : Twitter
District officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to save some passengers, who have now been taken to a nearby hospital.
Himachal Pradesh state chief Jairam Thakur and his team are supervising the relief and rescue operation. An investigation has been launched.
