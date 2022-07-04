Akron Faces Protests After Police Release Video of Jayland Walker's Fatal Shooting
© AFP 2022 / MATTHEW HATCHERDemonstrators wave signs around a police car as they gather outside Akron City Hall to protest the killing of Jayland Walker, shot by police, in Akron, Ohio,
On 27 June, in Akron, Ohio, a 25-year-old black man, Jayland Walker, was killed by law enforcement officers after policemen tried to stop his car over a traffic violation.
Protests continued in Akron on Sunday after the fatal police shooting. Several hundred demonstrators marched in the city after body camera footage was released showing police shooting Jayland Walker.
[NOW: #BLM #Protest #March against @AkronOhioMayor 's @Akron_Police .— Rex Young (@rexyoungdotcom) July 4, 2022
Riot cops putting gas masks on again.]
Protesters versus police in Akron https://t.co/kwLMF1wskk via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/GYoIeuS70x
SWAT teams are now at the #JaylenWalker protests in Akron, guarding the police station. They are trying to display an intimidating presence....— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 3, 2022
It doesn't look like it's working pic.twitter.com/U9IJ4BSN7o
Protesters marched to City Hall carrying banners which called for justice for Walker.
"This Black man was killed... for a possible traffic violation. This doesn't happen to white people in America," Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said in a statement, as quoted by the AFP.
According to The Washington Post, police attempted to stop 25-year-old Walker in his car because he had violated traffic rules. He ignored them and the chase began. They managed to catch up with him in a parking lot, where police officers shot the suspect with several dozen rounds of bullets as officers believed he posed a "deadly threat".