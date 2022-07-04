International
Akron Faces Protests After Police Release Video of Jayland Walker's Fatal Shooting
Protests continued in Akron on Sunday after the fatal police shooting. Several hundred demonstrators marched in the city after body camera footage was released showing police shooting Jayland Walker.Protesters marched to City Hall carrying banners which called for justice for Walker.According to The Washington Post, police attempted to stop 25-year-old Walker in his car because he had violated traffic rules. He ignored them and the chase began. They managed to catch up with him in a parking lot, where police officers shot the suspect with several dozen rounds of bullets as officers believed he posed a "deadly threat".
08:51 GMT 04.07.2022
Demonstrators wave signs around a police car as they gather outside Akron City Hall to protest the killing of Jayland Walker, shot by police, in Akron, Ohio,
© AFP 2022 / MATTHEW HATCHER
