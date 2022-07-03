Videos: F1 Racer Zhou Guanyu Miraculously Survives Horrific Crash During British Grand Prix
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinAlfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Contact between Mercedes' George Russell and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly on the start-off runaway caused the accident. Zhou was struck by the Mercedes as it spun to the left. The Alfa Romeo driver then lost control of the vehicle as it slid onto its halo before eventually flipping between a barrier and catch netting.
Formula One's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, who had lined up ninth in the Sunday British GP, was knocked over as he approached the first Abbey curve of the circuit, sending him catapulting through the gravel trap into the direction of the safety barriers.
Videos documenting the massive crash show Zhou's Alfa Romero skid at a considerable speed as he leaves a trail of sparks in his wake, all while sliding on the car's halo. One video clip shot from the stands directly in Zhou's path shows frightened eventgoers quickly moving away from the scene.
It’s a miracle that Zhou Guanyu escaped his Alfa Romeo alive.— Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) July 3, 2022
Thank god for the Halo🙏🏻#SilverstoneGP #F1 #BritishGP
pic.twitter.com/qyvs0IS5Da
The halo saved Zhou Guanyu's lifepic.twitter.com/rp1jvB0YiN— Viran🇲🇾 (@MadnessFc4) July 3, 2022
This was horrendous. The Halo saved Zhou Guanyu’s life today. So so thankful to see everyone walk away virtually unscathed! @SilverstoneUK pic.twitter.com/YoVjmIKykB— Daniel Finlay (@daniel_finlay) July 3, 2022
This angle of Zhou Guanyu’s collision 😳 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/zMHrkcm1sX— Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) July 3, 2022
Luckily, the safety systems of the car not only saved the life of the 23-year-old racer, but also allowed him to emerge from such a disaster almost unscathed. Medical personnel were on the scene promptly to respond to Zhou, as there was no immediate word on his health.
However, not long after Zhou was taken away on a stretcher, the Chinese racer issued a message on his social indicating that he was "ok."
"I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!" Zhou wrote on his Twitter.
Someone then replied with a photo of the car after it was stopped near the spectator stand.
Still gives me chills @ZhouGuanyu24 @alfaromeoorlen Thank God. Thanks for the Halo. pic.twitter.com/WvpR9NNtRK— STEVEN (@kumarsteven7) July 3, 2022
At the height of the crash, Mercedes' Russell was later seen coming to a stop at the first bend, apparently running to check on Zhou after the crash. The British driver's own car sustained damages, which included his left rear tire coming off the wheel.
In motor racing, the halo is an open-wheel crash-protection equipment that consists of a curving bar inserted to protect the driver's head. The device is a fairly new invention in racing, given that initial testings were conducted between 2016 and 2017. The halo became a new mandatory safety measure for all Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula Regional, Formula E, and Formula 4 vehicles starting with the 2018 season despite pushback from critics.
This photo shows how sparks come out from under the halo, which prevents the car from falling on the driver’s head.
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinAlfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
More to the Sunday's race, eco activists temporarily stormed the Wellington Circuit on the first lap after earlier making threats to do so before the weekend started.
Safety marshalls going above and beyond as ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters storm the track during the race at Silverstone GP. Mental risk pic.twitter.com/UbFOMzlrhu— Kay Davies (@kaaydaviesPR) July 3, 2022
"We can confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track," Formula One said in a statement. "These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."