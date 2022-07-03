https://sputniknews.com/20220703/uzbek-parliament-approves-presidential-decree-on-state-of-emergency-in-karakalpakstan-1096907145.html

Uzbek Parliament Approves Presidential Decree on State of Emergency in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Both chambers of Uzbekistan's parliament have endorsed a presidential decision introducing a state of emergency in the autonomous republic...

The autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan, with the population of approximately 2 million people, is located in northwestern Uzbekistan and forms the largest Uzbek region, occupying nearly 40% of its territory. In the 1990s, a treaty was signed to integrate Karakalpakstan into Uzbekistan as a sovereign republic having two official languages, Karakalpak and Uzbek, and entitled to secede by a referendum.On Friday, people gathered in central outdoor market area in Karakalpakstan's capital of Nukus, demanding the release of a local blogger who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan if amendments are adopted. Following the unrest, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared a state of emergency in Karakalpakstan from July 3 to August 2 and introduced a curfew effective from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night as long as a state of emergency is in force.On Saturday, Mirziyoyev arrived in Nukus to hold a meeting with the republic's parliamentarians and representatives of the older generation of Karakalpakstan. During the visit, the president proposed to preserve the clause on the republic's autonomy in the country's revised constitution.Amending the Uzbek constitution was initiated by Mirziyoyev in late 2021, with a referendum to take place by the end of the year. The draft legislation provides for over 200 amendments to 64 articles of the constitution, including the clause extending the presidential term from five to seven years, abolition of the death penalty and prohibition of extraditing an Uzbek citizen to a foreign country.

