https://sputniknews.com/20220703/top-lebanese-diplomat-eyeing-maritime-border-deal-with-israel-in-september-1096914619.html
Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September
Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Sunday that a deal on the demarcation of maritime borders with Israel could be reached... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-03T13:37+0000
2022-07-03T13:37+0000
2022-07-03T13:37+0000
lebanon
israel
border dispute
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080744582_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57e927be238fe98f4dace67bebc48e7d.jpg
The two neighbors resumed UN- and US-brokered talks in 2020 but the process soon ground to a halt over their dispute about an area rich in natural gas.Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers alongside a part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080744582_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d652a50500ac22bc12272974667c2782.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lebanon, israel, border dispute, middle east
Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Sunday that a deal on the demarcation of maritime borders with Israel could be reached as soon as in September.
The two neighbors resumed UN- and US-brokered talks in 2020 but the process soon ground to a halt over their dispute about an area rich in natural gas.
"Information coming from the US and UN indicates that progress has been made in the talks ... I expect that an agreement could be reached in September," the diplomat told LBCI news channel.
Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers alongside a part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel.