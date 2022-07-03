https://sputniknews.com/20220703/top-lebanese-diplomat-eyeing-maritime-border-deal-with-israel-in-september-1096914619.html

Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Sunday that a deal on the demarcation of maritime borders with Israel could be reached...

The two neighbors resumed UN- and US-brokered talks in 2020 but the process soon ground to a halt over their dispute about an area rich in natural gas.Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers alongside a part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel.

