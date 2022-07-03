International
Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September
Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Sunday that a deal on the demarcation of maritime borders with Israel could be reached
lebanon
israel
border dispute
middle east
The two neighbors resumed UN- and US-brokered talks in 2020 but the process soon ground to a halt over their dispute about an area rich in natural gas.Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers alongside a part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel.
Top Lebanese Diplomat Eyeing Maritime Border Deal With Israel in September

13:37 GMT 03.07.2022
