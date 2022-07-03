https://sputniknews.com/20220703/tense-melania-trump-reportedly-heckled-by-passersby-outside-trump-tower-in-nyc-1096914331.html

'Tense' Melania Trump 'Heckled' by Passersby Outside Trump Tower in NYC

'Tense' Melania Trump 'Heckled' by Passersby Outside Trump Tower in NYC

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania left the White House and moved to their swanky Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Occasionally, the two opt... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-03T13:20+0000

2022-07-03T13:20+0000

2022-07-03T13:21+0000

us

viral

melania trump

nyc

trump tower

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538997_0:130:3071:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc15620c6d51c325e15a35ae7becf63.jpg

Former First Lady Melania Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York City in a rare public appearance since her husband's departure from the White House. She was met by a large crowd of people who gathered to watch her depart the notorious tower on Saturday, donning a maroon and white striped dress and sunglasses. Mrs. Trump was accompanied by several Secret Service agents as she walked to her SUV. The former first lady looked baffled by the crowd, not acknowledging the people in any way. According to The Daily Mail, she was "heckled" by some bystanders who yelled abusive comments at her. After moving to Mar-a-Lago, Melania has preferred to keep a low profile, with reports suggesting that she is enjoying the luxury of the Florida residence, receiving several spa treatments a day and taking care of her 16-year-old son Barron. Unlike his wife, Donald Trump is actively participating in rallies across the country amid speculation that he is going to announce his 2024 presidential bid soon.

nyc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, viral, melania trump, nyc, trump tower