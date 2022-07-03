https://sputniknews.com/20220703/stranger-things-has-kate-bush-breaking-3-guinness-world-records-with-running-up-that-hill-1096906997.html

'Stranger Things' Has Kate Bush Breaking 3 Guinness World Records With 'Running Up That Hill'

'Stranger Things' Has Kate Bush Breaking 3 Guinness World Records With 'Running Up That Hill'

After her classic hit 'Running Up That Hill' was featured in season 4 of 'Stranger Things', Kate Bush has resurged to popularity.

Perhaps the person who enjoys 'Stranger Things 4' the most is the English singer and songwriter Kate Bush, with the show making sure she breaks three Guinness world records with 'Running Up That Hill' as this season's soundtrack.Bush currently holds the world record for the longest time for a song to reach #1 on the UK's official singles chart and the longest gap between #1 spots on the chart. She has also become the oldest female artist to reach #1 on the UK official singles chart.Besides, according to CBS, Bush received some $2.3 million in streaming royalties as well as thousands of new fans from across the world. All of this is due to her song 'Running Up That Hill' being one of the main tunes in 'Stranger Things' season 4. The track is particularly connected with the most dramatic moments of the story when one of the characters, Max Mayfield, is facing her demons in a battle with the season's villain named Vecna. The only way to escape from the monster is to listen to one's favourite song that triggers happy memories, and for Max, it is Bush's iconic track. For Bush, a song choice by the fictional character has truly marked a milestone. 'Stranger Things' fans, who have already listened to 'Running Up That Hill' probably just as many times as Max did in the show, could not help but joke about Bush's resurgence.The singer herself stays in touch with the show's fans, tirelessly expressing her gratitude."I just can’t believe it - No. 1 for the third week. We’re all so excited! In fact, it’s all starting to feel a bit surreal," Bush wrote on her website, honouring the "energy that’s being generated by the audiences right now. An energy that feels very special, unique and quite frankly, bloody moving."She said she is immensely proud of 'Running Up That Hill' to have been chosen by Matt and Ross Duffer, 'Stranger Things creators', as Max's anthem. "I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular," the singer admitted.Indeed, Bush is not the only one to be breaking records here: the show itself is also up that hill, having smashed the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week. According to the company's data, Volume 1 of season 4 was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5 after the first part of the season premiered on May 27.Season 4 Volume 2 arrived on Netflix on July 1, immediately crashing down the platform due to crowds of hyped-up fans flocking to watch the final two episodes, which comprise more than 3,5 hours of horror, drama, and suspense.An undisputed Netflix hit, 'Stranger Things' started as a thriller centred around the disappearance of a young boy in the fictional town of Hawkins, with his mother having to challenge supernatural power and learn about the sinister underworld dubbed the Upside Down to get him back. Now, it evolved into a borderline apocalyptic horror story involving psychic powers, ugly Upside Down monsters and a powerful abominable villain. However, fans also praise it for charismatic characters, compelling friendships and the nostalgic atmosphere of the 1980s - which is fostered by iconic music from the era. Alongside Kate Bush's hit, season 4 features classic hits by Metallica, Journey, Falco, Talking Heads, The Beach Boys, as well as many others.

