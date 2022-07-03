https://sputniknews.com/20220703/six-time-olympic-champion-swimmer-lochte-puts-his-medals-on-auction-1096909295.html

Six-Time Olympic Champion Swimmer Lochte Puts His Medals on Auction

MOSCOW, July 3 (Sputnik) - American swimmer and six-time Olympic champion Ryan Lochte has offered at auction his silver and bronze Olympic medals, NBC Sports... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

During his sporting career, Lochte won 12 Olympic medals, including six gold medals, which are not being auctioned, and three silver and three bronze Olympic medals.The athlete put the silver and bronze medals up for auction in three lots based on the locations where they were won. The first includes three medals from the London 2012 Olympic Games, the second contains two medals from Beijing 2008 and the third includes a medal from Athens 2004.According to reports, Lochte is planning to gain about $80,000 for the medals. The auction will last until July 21.

