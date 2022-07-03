https://sputniknews.com/20220703/shooting-in-texas-leaves-2-people-dead-4-others-injured-including-3-police-officers-1096907888.html

Shooting in Texas Leaves 2 People Dead, 4 Others Injured, Including 3 Police Officers

Shooting in Texas Leaves 2 People Dead, 4 Others Injured, Including 3 Police Officers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and four others were wounded, including three police officers, in a shooting in Haltom City in northern Texas, Haltom... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-03T07:54+0000

2022-07-03T07:54+0000

2022-07-03T07:54+0000

us

texas

shooting

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6148a7c9574a9c589b6145725d220fda.jpg

The incident occurred late on Saturday when an elderly woman called 911 and reported shooting. Local police officers in tactical gear arrived to the site and began searching for the suspect. Three officers received non-life-threatening wounds when the suspect opened gunfire after being found nearly a mile away from the scene, the police told CBS broadcaster.A woman inside the house and a man in the driveway of the house were shot and killed. The elderly woman who called 911 sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman was found dead after committing suicide, according to the police.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, texas, shooting, police