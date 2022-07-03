https://sputniknews.com/20220703/shooting-in-texas-leaves-2-people-dead-4-others-injured-including-3-police-officers-1096907888.html
Shooting in Texas Leaves 2 People Dead, 4 Others Injured, Including 3 Police Officers
The incident occurred late on Saturday when an elderly woman called 911 and reported shooting. Local police officers in tactical gear arrived to the site and began searching for the suspect. Three officers received non-life-threatening wounds when the suspect opened gunfire after being found nearly a mile away from the scene, the police told CBS broadcaster.A woman inside the house and a man in the driveway of the house were shot and killed. The elderly woman who called 911 sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman was found dead after committing suicide, according to the police.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed and four others were wounded, including three police officers, in a shooting in Haltom City in northern Texas, Haltom City Police Department said on Sunday.
The incident occurred late on Saturday when an elderly woman called 911 and reported shooting. Local police officers in tactical gear arrived to the site and began searching for the suspect. Three officers received non-life-threatening wounds when the suspect opened gunfire after being found nearly a mile away from the scene, the police told CBS broadcaster.
A woman inside the house and a man in the driveway of the house were shot and killed. The elderly woman who called 911 sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman was found dead after committing suicide, according to the police.