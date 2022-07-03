Danish Police Arrest One Person After Several Shot at Copenhagen Mall - Videos
16:50 GMT 03.07.2022 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 03.07.2022)
Danish police announced on Twitter that "several people" were wounded in a shooting at the Copenhagen Fields shopping mall in Denmark's capital on Sunday
The video footage that emerged on social media platforms following the reports of a shooting in a shopping mall shows heavy police presence and crowds of people in the streets outside the facility.
Danish police announced on Twitter that “several people” were wounded in a shooting at the Copenhagen Field's shopping mall in Denmark’s capital on Sunday. The police added they were present at the scene in “large numbers” and called on locals to avoid the area.
Police also said that a suspect had been arrested, providing no further details.
“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Field's. We do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person's identity at the moment," authorities informed.
An eyewitness interviewed by a local TV 2 channel said he heard three shots in the shopping center that prompted the customers to run out of the facility.
Footage from the scene emerged online showing a heavy police presence near the mall and the adjacent roads being blocked.
Located between the city center and the airport, Field's opened in 2004 and is Denmark's second largest shopping center.