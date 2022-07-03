https://sputniknews.com/20220703/several-wounded-amid-reports-of-shooting-in-copenhagen-shopping-mall---police-1096915961.html

Danish Police Arrest One Person After Several Shot at Copenhagen Mall - Videos

Danish Police Arrest One Person After Several Shot at Copenhagen Mall - Videos

The video footage that emerged on social media platforms following the reports of a shooting in a shopping mall shows heavy police presence and crowds of... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-03T16:50+0000

2022-07-03T16:50+0000

2022-07-03T18:14+0000

denmark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096916354_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_887cde1f9ab8a9aa74df2e0b2162eff3.jpg

Danish police announced on Twitter that “several people” were wounded in a shooting at the Copenhagen Field's shopping mall in Denmark’s capital on Sunday. The police added they were present at the scene in “large numbers” and called on locals to avoid the area. Police also said that a suspect had been arrested, providing no further details.An eyewitness interviewed by a local TV 2 channel said he heard three shots in the shopping center that prompted the customers to run out of the facility. Footage from the scene emerged online showing a heavy police presence near the mall and the adjacent roads being blocked.Located between the city center and the airport, Field's opened in 2004 and is Denmark's second largest shopping center.

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

denmark