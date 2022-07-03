https://sputniknews.com/20220703/russian-fm-lavrov-to-hold-talks-with-venezuelan-counterpart-in-moscow-on-july-4-1096908477.html

Russian FM Lavrov to Hold Talks With Venezuelan Counterpart in Moscow on July 4

Russian FM Lavrov to Hold Talks With Venezuelan Counterpart in Moscow on July 4

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will conduct talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa in Moscow on July 4... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-03T08:44+0000

2022-07-03T08:44+0000

2022-07-03T08:44+0000

russia

venezuela

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091715577_0:0:3225:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_635d7f4085760547daac44b7601401b1.jpg

During the upcoming talks, the sides will deliberate on "the topical issues of bilateral agenda, prospects for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas, steps to strengthen foreign policy coordination between the two countries within multilateral platforms, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter."The ministers will also discuss the situation in Venezuela. The Russian side reiterates its unwavering support to the Venezuelan government and people in the protection of national sovereignty and the right to independently choose the country's development paths, the statement added.

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, venezuela, sergei lavrov