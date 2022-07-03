https://sputniknews.com/20220703/russian-fm-lavrov-to-hold-talks-with-venezuelan-counterpart-in-moscow-on-july-4-1096908477.html
During the upcoming talks, the sides will deliberate on "the topical issues of bilateral agenda, prospects for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas, steps to strengthen foreign policy coordination between the two countries within multilateral platforms, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter."The ministers will also discuss the situation in Venezuela. The Russian side reiterates its unwavering support to the Venezuelan government and people in the protection of national sovereignty and the right to independently choose the country's development paths, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will conduct talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa in Moscow on July 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Carlos Faria will pay an official visit to Russia on July 3-5. On July 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him. Prior to his appointment as a foreign minister, Carlos Faria served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.
During the upcoming talks, the sides will deliberate on "the topical issues of bilateral agenda, prospects for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of areas, steps to strengthen foreign policy coordination between the two countries within multilateral platforms, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter."
The ministers will also discuss the situation in Venezuela. The Russian side reiterates its unwavering support to the Venezuelan government
and people in the protection of national sovereignty and the right to independently choose the country's development paths, the statement added.