One Person Dies in Fire in Northern Moscow - Emergencies Ministry to Sputnik
One Person Dies in Fire in Northern Moscow - Emergencies Ministry to Sputnik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire has occurred in the north of the Russian capital, resulting in the death of at least one person, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
The fire erupted around midnight on Saturday, at a private clinic, according to the Moscow prosecutor's office.According to the Moscow branch of the emergencies ministry, the fire occurred on the first floor of a three-story administrative building."Eight people were rescued, one person died," an emergencies ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.The Moscow department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on social media that at least three people were hospitalized after the fire and one woman in her 40s died.An investigation is underway.
moscow, fire, death, russia's emergencies ministry

One Person Dies in Fire in Northern Moscow - Emergencies Ministry to Sputnik

00:30 GMT 03.07.2022
Fire servicemen in Russia
Fire servicemen in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2022
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire has occurred in the north of the Russian capital, resulting in the death of at least one person, an Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
The fire erupted around midnight on Saturday, at a private clinic, according to the Moscow prosecutor's office.
According to the Moscow branch of the emergencies ministry, the fire occurred on the first floor of a three-story administrative building.
"Eight people were rescued, one person died," an emergencies ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
The Moscow department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on social media that at least three people were hospitalized after the fire and one woman in her 40s died.
An investigation is underway.
