No. 10 Denies BoJo and Carrie Symonds Being Caught ‘in Flagrante' in 2018

No. 10 Denies BoJo and Carrie Symonds Being Caught ‘in Flagrante' in 2018

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie got married in 2019, but their affair began a year earlier when Johnson was still married to his second... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

Downing Street has denied allegations that an MP walked in on Boris Johnson and his then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds "in flagrante" in 2018, The Independent has reported.The government source told the outlet that rumors about the incident were “sordid and untrue”. Allegations that Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns caught the then-Foreign Secretary Johnson and Carrie in his office have surfaced in the past couple of days.However, the Downing Street source assured The Independent that Burns is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on” with "no physical contact".Earlier, The Independent reported that Burns had "flagged up" the couple's relationship to Foreign Office officials after he found them “having a glass of wine together”. Burns felt their relationship was "the one to watch".After hearing from Burns about the delicate incident, then-Foreign Office aide Ben Gascoigne and other staffers blocked Johnson's bid to appoint Carrie as the Foreign Office chief of staff with a salary of £100,000 a year.Boris and Carrie, who was the Tory Party’s head of communications at the time, made their relationship public in 2018 shortly after Johnson parted ways with his second wife Marina Wheeler. It is widely believed that their affair began when Johnson was still married to Wheeler.Johnson married Carrie in 2019 shortly after the two moved into Downing Street, making her the first unmarried partner of a prime minister to reside at No. 10.

