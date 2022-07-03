https://sputniknews.com/20220703/moon-flight-simulation-project-concludes-on-sunday-1096904604.html
Moon Flight Simulation Project Concludes on Sunday
"On July 3, 2022, the SIRIUS-21 space experiment will be completed, in which five members of the international crew (three men and two women) spent 240 days in conditions simulating the work of a real space expedition on a lunar orbital station and the surface of the Moon," the institute informed in a statement.The SIRIUS-21 (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station) project that studies the effects of isolation, simulating Moon missions, began on November 4. Initially, there were a total of six participants, but one of them quit because of an injury she received during training.Apart from the most recent experiment, other SIRIUS projects were carried out in November 2017 and in 2018-2019. Three year-long experiments are planned to be launched in the next few years, starting from the second half of 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An eight-month crew isolation experiment to simulate a flight to the moon concludes on Sunday at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
"On July 3, 2022, the SIRIUS-21 space experiment will be completed, in which five members of the international crew (three men and two women) spent 240 days in conditions simulating the work of a real space expedition on a lunar orbital station and the surface of the Moon," the institute informed in a statement.
The SIRIUS-21 (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station) project that studies the effects of isolation, simulating Moon missions, began on November 4. Initially, there were a total of six participants, but one of them quit because of an injury she received during training.
Apart from the most recent experiment, other SIRIUS projects were carried out in November 2017 and in 2018-2019. Three year-long experiments are planned to be launched in the next few years, starting from the second half of 2023.