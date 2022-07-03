https://sputniknews.com/20220703/law-on-free-possession-of-firearms-in-ukraine-may-be-adopted-in-summer-1096911864.html

Law on Free Possession of Firearms in Ukraine May Be Adopted in Summer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The law allowing Ukrainians to freely possess firearms may be approved as early as this summer or fall, Victor Andrusiv, adviser to the...

According to him, the new legislation applies to handguns. Ukrainians will be able to freely purchase and carry them starting next summer.A draft legislation on the right to owning civilian firearms was submitted to the parliament last May. The explanatory note stated that the bill would ensure the right "to active personal protection," with firearms being "the most effective means of exercising citizens’ constitutional right to self-defense."The document also stipulates that there are nearly 5 million units of unregistered firearms in Ukraine. Therefore, the main purpose of the bill is to consolidate the basic rights and obligations for the production, acquisition, possession, disposal and use of weapons and ammunition. The bill is currently being under consideration.Previously, Ukrainian authorities dispensed unspecified number of firearms to people in militia-like "territorial defense" units after the beginning of the Russian special operation. It was unclear, however, if people receiving the guns were undergoing any background checks at all.

