Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Break Silence on His 'Life-Threatening' Health Scare

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was hospitalized, with his daughter later taking to social media to ask for prayers. 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

Kourtney Kardashian has taken to Instagram* stories to share updates on her husband Travis Barker's recent health scare, writing:The reality show star then added a second story, penning, "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside me."Barker himself has updated his concerned fans on why he was hospitalized earlier this week:TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, with Kardashian joining her husband and staying by his side while he recuperated. The same day he was admitted to hospital, Barker alarmed many fans by tweeting "God save me." Later, his daughter, Alabama Barker, posted a "Please send your prayers" message. She also posted and then deleted an image on TikTok of her apparently holding her father's hand as he was in a hospital bed. The post included a "Please say a prayer" caption too.Barker and Kardashian recently tied the knot not once but three times: first, the couple had a Las Vegas "practice wedding" in April, then they legally married in California in May, and finally held a lavish ceremony at a Dolce & Gabbana estate in Italy.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

