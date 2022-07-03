Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Break Silence on His 'Life-Threatening' Health Scare
© AFP 2022 / RODIN ECKENROTHLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was hospitalized, with his daughter later taking to social media to ask for prayers.
Kourtney Kardashian has taken to Instagram* stories to share updates on her husband Travis Barker's recent health scare, writing:
"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."
The reality show star then added a second story, penning, "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside me."
Barker himself has updated his concerned fans on why he was hospitalized earlier this week:
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great but right after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life threatening pancreatitis."
I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. 🙏🏼— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022
TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, with Kardashian joining her husband and staying by his side while he recuperated. The same day he was admitted to hospital, Barker alarmed many fans by tweeting "God save me."
Later, his daughter, Alabama Barker, posted a "Please send your prayers" message. She also posted and then deleted an image on TikTok of her apparently holding her father's hand as he was in a hospital bed. The post included a "Please say a prayer" caption too.
Barker and Kardashian recently tied the knot not once but three times: first, the couple had a Las Vegas "practice wedding" in April, then they legally married in California in May, and finally held a lavish ceremony at a Dolce & Gabbana estate in Italy.
