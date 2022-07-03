https://sputniknews.com/20220703/jet-fueled-truck-accident-kills-one-person-during-michigan-airshow---photo-video-1096905091.html
Jet-Fueled Truck Accident Kills One Person During Michigan Airshow - Photo, Video
Jet-Fueled Truck Accident Kills One Person During Michigan Airshow - Photo, Video
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The driver of a jet-fueled semitruck died in a crash during an airshow held in Battle Creek, in the US state of Michigan, local police...
Chris Darnell, 40, the driver of the Shockwave Jet Truck, died following an explosion during the airshow performance on Saturday, at around 1:10 p.m. local time (17:10 GMT), the Battle Creek Police Department said on social media.The semitruck, powered by two jet engines, was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the blast occurred, according to local media reports.An investigation is underway.No other injuries were reported. The rest of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival was canceled.
