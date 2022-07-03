https://sputniknews.com/20220703/jet-fueled-truck-accident-kills-one-person-during-michigan-airshow---photo-video-1096905091.html

Jet-Fueled Truck Accident Kills One Person During Michigan Airshow - Photo, Video

Jet-Fueled Truck Accident Kills One Person During Michigan Airshow - Photo, Video

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The driver of a jet-fueled semitruck died in a crash during an airshow held in Battle Creek, in the US state of Michigan, local police... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-03T05:04+0000

2022-07-03T05:04+0000

2022-07-03T05:04+0000

us

michigan

crash

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096904945_0:0:1268:713_1920x0_80_0_0_4dac3e34f964d0c126991877cf08fb44.png

Chris Darnell, 40, the driver of the Shockwave Jet Truck, died following an explosion during the airshow performance on Saturday, at around 1:10 p.m. local time (17:10 GMT), the Battle Creek Police Department said on social media.The semitruck, powered by two jet engines, was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the blast occurred, according to local media reports.An investigation is underway.No other injuries were reported. The rest of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival was canceled.

michigan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, michigan, crash, death