'Hand Murderers Over’: Angry Mob Attacks Beheading Suspects Outside Indian Court

Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two Muslims in India's Rajasthan state on 28 June for allegedly backing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

Videos of an angry mob attacking four men accused of the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal while they were escorted from the courtroom took the internet by storm on Saturday.Mohammad Riaz Akhtari, Ghouse Mohammad, Mohsin and Asif were presented in a special court in Rajasthan’s Japur city and ordered to be held in police custody until 12 July.In the viral video, the mob, which included lawyers, can be seen kicking and slapping the culprits, ripping off their clothes and hurling abuse against their barbaric act while there were taken to a police vehicle."Kill them", the mob shouted as people chanted anti-Pakistani slogans and demanded the death penalty.Angry netizens also took to social media to demand that the murderers be handed over to the crowd.Lal was killed on 28 June after sharing a social media post in support of the now-suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, who had made an offensive remark about the Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on 26 May, triggering violent protests across the country and abroad.According to Udaipur city administrator Bhawarlal Thoda, Lal was initially detained over the social media post but was later released. He then received death threats, which he reported to the police, demanding protection for his life.On 28 May, Mohammad Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad entered Lal's shop under the pretext of getting measured for an outfit. A mobile phone video released by them shows Lal taking the measurements of one of the men while Riyaz Attari attacked him.The men later fled the scene and uploaded the clip to social media, threatening to kill BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Since the incident, authorities have imposed a curfew in the state and also suspended internet services in Udaipur to stop the distribution of the murder video.The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation. On Friday, Police Additional Director General Ashok Rathore told Indian media that Mohammad Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad face charges of racketeering and planning a criminal conspiracy. It is unclear what charges will be landed against Mohsin and Asif, or what role they played in the murder.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

