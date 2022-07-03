https://sputniknews.com/20220703/graphic-video-akron-police-release-first-body-cam-footage-in-90-round-slaughter-of-jayland-walker-1096920277.html

Graphic Video: Akron Police Release First Body Cam Footage in 90-Round Slaughter of Jayland Walker

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed the public on Sunday that the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will conduct a thorough and fair probe... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett held a news conference on July 3 to reflect on the concurrent release of “disturbing” body camera footage that showed eight Akron cops firing nearly 100 rounds at a man who allegedly led police on an early morning chase after refusing to pull over for an unidentified traffic violation.Cops fired around a total of 90 rounds, and some 60 bullets fired by Akron cops struck Jayland Walker, according to Bobby DiCello, one of the Walker family’s attorneys.Be advised, the footage below contains graphic scenes, including loss of life.Per Akron authorities’ account, cops first attempted to pull Walker over near Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues. The pursuit shifted gears after at least one officer reported gunfire coming from Walker’s vehicle.Cops highlighted Walker’s alleged gunfire once again on Sunday, with Mylett detailing that a firearm, magazine and a gold wedding band were recovered from the 25-year-old’s vehicle, and a shell casing was retrieved along the chase path.The car chase became a foot race after Walker reportedly ditched his car near the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street.Mylett, on Sunday, was notably unable to cite the moving or equipment violation that prompted the fatal series of events.Officers said they first used stun guns in an attempt to prevent Walker from fleeing. However, upon failure, gunfire was then used, according to the department.Walker was proposed dead at the scene, with the Summit County Medical Examiner citing ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ as the obvious cause of death. The Akron Police Chief has refrained from speculating on the number of gunshot wounds, as the examiner is expected to release an official memo on the matter.Walker’s mutilated corpse was ultimately handcuffed, prompting further questions on the responding officers’ real-time judgment.All eight officers are on administrative paid leave as the incident remains under review.Many in the community have taken to the streets to demand accountability in the fatal incident as more is revealed about Akron police’s use of force against an unarmed 25-year-old.Organizers, including Walker’s family, have demanded peaceful demonstrations.

