Graphic Video: Akron Police Release First Body Cam Footage in 90-Round Slaughter of Jayland Walker
23:06 GMT 03.07.2022 (Updated: 23:07 GMT 03.07.2022)
© YouTube/cleveland.com Akron police released body cam video of the chase and death of Jayland Walker.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed the public on Sunday that the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will conduct a thorough and fair probe into the June 27 killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who was unarmed and running away when eight Akron officers unloaded a staggering 90 rounds at him.
Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett held a news conference on July 3 to reflect on the concurrent release of “disturbing” body camera footage that showed eight Akron cops firing nearly 100 rounds at a man who allegedly led police on an early morning chase after refusing to pull over for an unidentified traffic violation.
Cops fired around a total of 90 rounds, and some 60 bullets fired by Akron cops struck Jayland Walker, according to Bobby DiCello, one of the Walker family’s attorneys.
Be advised, the footage below contains graphic scenes, including loss of life.
Per Akron authorities’ account, cops first attempted to pull Walker over near Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues. The pursuit shifted gears after at least one officer reported gunfire coming from Walker’s vehicle.
“Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” authorities said. “In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”
Cops highlighted Walker’s alleged gunfire once again on Sunday, with Mylett detailing that a firearm, magazine and a gold wedding band were recovered from the 25-year-old’s vehicle, and a shell casing was retrieved along the chase path.
The car chase became a foot race after Walker reportedly ditched his car near the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street.
Mylett, on Sunday, was notably unable to cite the moving or equipment violation that prompted the fatal series of events.
Officers said they first used stun guns in an attempt to prevent Walker from fleeing. However, upon failure, gunfire was then used, according to the department.
⚠️Warning: GRAPHIC— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 3, 2022
Akron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.
Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.
The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. pic.twitter.com/owMmoSwFCi
Walker was proposed dead at the scene, with the Summit County Medical Examiner citing ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ as the obvious cause of death. The Akron Police Chief has refrained from speculating on the number of gunshot wounds, as the examiner is expected to release an official memo on the matter.
Walker’s mutilated corpse was ultimately handcuffed, prompting further questions on the responding officers’ real-time judgment.
“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Sunday. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”
All eight officers are on administrative paid leave as the incident remains under review.
Many in the community have taken to the streets to demand accountability in the fatal incident as more is revealed about Akron police’s use of force against an unarmed 25-year-old.
Jayland Walker’s family calls for peace.— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 3, 2022
If you believe in prayer, please pray for Jayland’s family and the city of Akron today as police are set to release the body camera footage of Jayland’s murder. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForJayland pic.twitter.com/fwLTnyQW94
Organizers, including Walker’s family, have demanded peaceful demonstrations.
“Please, please be peaceful today,” DiCello said on Sunday, ahead of a scheduled peace rally.