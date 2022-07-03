Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region: Air Defense Likely Triggered After Series of Popping Sounds

https://sputniknews.com/20220703/governor-of-russias-belgorod-region-air-defense-likely-triggered-after-series-of-popping-sounds-1096901410.html
Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that loud popping sounds were heard in the city and surrounding areas, and that the pops were so strong windows in the houses trembled and car alarms went off.
"Half an hour ago, a series of loud sounds was heard in Belgorod. A private residential building… is on fire. …There are two victims. They have already been taken to the hospital, all the necessary medical care is being provided," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel early Sunday.
He added that air defense was likely triggered in Belgorod.
In a later update, Gladkov said that there are three injured people.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, the windows in several residential buildings and some cars were damaged. One eyewitness said that several pops were heard before windows were shattered.
The Sputnik correspondent later reported from the scene that the fire in a private house has since been extinguished. The building next to it was damaged.
Ukraine has carried out several attacks
on the Russian regions along its border, including the Belgorod region amid Moscow’s special military operation.
In the city of Belgorod itself, eyewitnesses periodically record traces of air defense in the sky.
Earlier, the Russian media reported
that the "yellow" (high) level of terrorist threat was extended in the Belgorod region, with the prolonged term valid until July 9.