Economist: G7 Cap on Russian Crude Would Deepen Global Energy Crisis, Force US & EU Into Recession

Economist: G7 Cap on Russian Crude Would Deepen Global Energy Crisis, Force US & EU Into Recession

The Group of Seven (G7) convened this week to reiterate the nations' support of Ukraine and discuss future steps in the group's coordinated campaign to squeeze...

Analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. warned clients this week that global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 per barrel if Russia decides to slash its crude output in response to the multiple layers of penalties imposed by the US and the EU.Natasha Kaneva and other JP Morgan analysts highlighted that Russia’s economy could withstand Moscow cutting crude oil production by some 5 million barrels without disrupting its economy.Due to much of the world depending on Russia for oil, even cutting production by 3 million barrels could force benchmark London crude prices to swell to $190 per barrel.As G7 leaders moved to ban imports of Russian gold in support of Ukraine this week, many experts have begun to weigh in on the practicality, likelihood, and effectiveness of establishing fossil fuel price caps.Dr. Mamdouh G Salameh, an international oil economist and visiting professor of energy economics at ESCP Europe Business School, has argued that Biden and other Western leaders have “lost all sense of direction” and are on a path to economic despair by continuing to exacerbate the global oil crisis."Every time Western nations talk about banning Russian oil or capping it, oil prices surge further forcing Western customers to pay steeper energy bills while [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin laughs all [the] way to the bank," he added. Rather than playing by other nations’ so-called rules, Russia could simply nix its exports of crude oil and petroleum products to Western nations and maintain oil sales to China and India, “both of which account for more than 50% of Russia’s crude exports,” according to the economist.“Western nations don’t seem to realize how quintessential Russia’s oil exports are to the global oil market. That is why they have avoided so far banning Russian oil exports and are looking for alternative ways of cutting Russia’s oil revenues.”The economist pointed out that the US, which imports some 9.1 million barrels of crude a day, could become more vulnerable to market shock if imports rise to an anticipated 9.24 million barrels of crude by the end of the year.

