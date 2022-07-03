https://sputniknews.com/20220703/democrat-aligned-groups-haul-80-million-in-donations-in-week-following-roe-v-wade-repeal-1096917695.html
Democrat-Aligned Groups Haul $80 Million in Donations in Week Following Roe v. Wade Repeal
Democrat-Aligned Groups Haul $80 Million in Donations in Week Following Roe v. Wade Repeal
Last week, the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court repealed its own landmark 1973 ruling that prevented states from adopting laws limiting the right for... 03.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-03T19:30+0000
2022-07-03T19:30+0000
2022-07-03T19:27+0000
us
roe v. wade
us democratic party
abortion
us supreme court
anti-abortion legislation
congress
donations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/02/1096894087_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5d8c4271907f55d706d4da965a0c2d58.jpg
Democrats’ online fundraising platform, ActBlue, has reported that donations have skyrocketed on the site following the bombshell US Supreme Court ruling to repeal Roe v. Wade.According to ActBlue, Democrat-aligned groups collected some $20 million in the first 24 hours after the ruling as the party condemned the US Supreme Court's decision.ActBlue added that in four days the collected sum grew to $51 million, and in a week after the Supreme Court ruling it peaked at $80 million.The majority of the funds will go to federal level election campaigns, but will leave state level Democratic candidates without additional support even as the party stressed their importance.Other non-government groups such as Planned Parenthood have also reported a surge in donations, but did not publish any figures.In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, Democrats rushed to promise the passing of a federal law enshrining the right for abortions should they sweep the midterm elections, and stressed that it was important to win over state legislatives to prevent them from passing anti-abortion laws.However, at present, that path toward granting such a legislation remains unclear. US President Joe Biden earlier stated that he would support making an exception to the filibuster in order to codify abortion rights but the move has not be received well by senate lawmakers.
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/trump-hails-supreme-courts-decision-to-overturn-roe-v-wade-1096637827.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/02/1096894087_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3d61a978c328cecc2372dc62387843.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, roe v. wade, us democratic party, abortion, us supreme court, anti-abortion legislation, congress, donations
Democrat-Aligned Groups Haul $80 Million in Donations in Week Following Roe v. Wade Repeal
Last week, the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court repealed its own landmark 1973 ruling that prevented states from adopting laws limiting the right for abortion, effectively making it a constitutional right of every US woman. While the repeal was expected, it has prompted mass nationwide protests.
Democrats’ online fundraising platform, ActBlue, has reported that donations have skyrocketed on the site following the bombshell US Supreme Court ruling to repeal Roe v. Wade.
According to ActBlue, Democrat-aligned groups collected some $20 million in the first 24 hours after the ruling as the party condemned the US Supreme Court's decision.
ActBlue added that in four days the collected sum grew to $51 million, and in a week after the Supreme Court ruling it peaked at $80 million.
The majority of the funds will go to federal level election campaigns, but will leave state level Democratic candidates without additional support even as the party stressed their importance.
Other non-government groups such as Planned Parenthood have also reported a surge in donations, but did not publish any figures.
In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, Democrats rushed to promise the passing of a federal law enshrining the right for abortions should they sweep the midterm elections, and stressed that it was important to win over state legislatives to prevent them from passing anti-abortion laws.
However, at present, that path toward granting such a legislation remains unclear. US President Joe Biden earlier stated that he would support making an exception to the filibuster in order to codify abortion rights but the move has not be received well by senate lawmakers.