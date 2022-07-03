https://sputniknews.com/20220703/british-armys-twitter-youtube-accounts-get-hacked-to-promote-nfts-1096917927.html

British Army's Twitter, YouTube Accounts Get Hacked... to Promote NFTs

British Army's Twitter, YouTube Accounts Get Hacked... to Promote NFTs

2022-07-03

The sudden hacking of the British Army's Twitter account on Sunday resulted in a deluge of content offering giveaways and contests where followers could win non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The name of the social media account was altered at least two times, and new profile images were uploaded that included a robot and an ape wearing makeup resembling that of the Batman villain The Joker. The account's posts encouraged followers to enter competitions, with winners chosen at random to get NFTs, which are blockchain-stored digital artworks. As some pointed out, after the initial NFT posts, the hackers decided to amuse themselves by posting random messages like declaring war on Pakistan.The YouTube account of the British Army was also infiltrated and replaced by an account called Ark Invest, which promoted multiple livestreams ostensibly showing a cryptocurrency discussion with Tesla founder Elon Musk.Ark Invest is a large international investing company tied to crypto technologies; however, it is unclear if the company had anything to do with the hack.According to users, the bacchanalia on the army's official Twitter account lasted about half an hour, after which new posts were deleted and the account's bio was restored. As for the account's avatar, it remained blank for about an hour longer. At 9 p.m. GMT, the account was restored and the social media manager in charge of the British Army's account apologized to subscribers.However, the YouTube channel has not been restored at the moment and remains empty after all streams appear to have been taken down.Earlier, the British army confirmed in an official statement via other means of communication that its Twitter and YouTube accounts had been hacked. Currently, the army has 362,000 followers on Twitter and 177,000 subscribers on YouTube.Although the group responsible for the cyberattacks is not yet known, the embarrassing security lapse raises major questions for the military and raises the possibility that additional social media accounts could also be in danger. Many on Twitter took the opportunity to drag the UK service, mocking the branch for ever referring to itself as a "responsible cyberpower" - as it does so on its accounts. Some advised the branch to change its password and enable two-factor authentication, for example, via phone."Password: Bethebest01 should have been changed ages ago to be fair," said one user.And yet, at the time of this article's publication, not only has the Army's YouTube account not been restored, but the British Army's website has also remained downed. The fall of the site by British officials has not yet been commented on.

