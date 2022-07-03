Argentina’s Economy Minister Resigns as Nation Struggles With Soaring Inflation

https://sputniknews.com/20220703/argentinas-economy-minister-resigns-as-nation-struggles-with-soaring-inflation-1096899847.html
"I write to you to present my resignation from the post of Minister of Economy, which I was honored to hold since December 10, 2019," Guzman said in a public letter released on social media on Saturday.He added that he will continue to work for a "more just, free and sovereign" Argentina.Guzman is one of the key figures in Argentina’s government who led the debt restructuring deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), creditors, and private investors.A source in the Central Bank of Argentina told Sputnik on Tuesday that Argentina had already received a $3.98 billion worth Special Drawing Rights (SDR) loan from the IMF. The drawing rights were issued to Argentina four days after the IMF board approved the first revision of an agreement with Argentina on a $44 billion loan granted between 2018 and 2019 under the former Argentine President Mauricio Macri administration (2015-2019). Repayments on this loan are due from 2026 to 2034.
