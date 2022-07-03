https://sputniknews.com/20220703/alleged-ex-boyfriend-files-restraining-order-against-ricky-martin-citing-domestic-abuse-1096906766.html

Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Files Restraining Order Against Ricky Martin, Citing Domestic Abuse

The identity of the person who requested the order remains unknown, however, he does not appear to be Martin's husband of five years Jwan Yosef. 03.07.2022, Sputnik International

Pop idol Rocky Martin has been hit with domestic abuse allegations, as a restraining order was filed against him on Friday, Puerto Rico police spokesman Axel Valencia told the press. According to him, the police tried to serve Martin in the north coastal town of Dorado, but were not able to find the star.Newspaper El Vocero alleged that according to the document, Martin and the petitioner dated for seven months and broke up two months ago. The other side reportedly claims to have seen Martin loitering near their house at least three times, and now fears for their safety.Police noted, that the petitioner did not contact them, sending the request straight to the courtA representative for the singer dismissed the claims as false in a comment to the People magazine.This comes days after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker filed a $3 million lawsuit against Martin, claiming that the star owes her "substantial commissions".She also alleged she had saved him from a "potentially career-ending allegation", mentioning that the singer had many personal issues, including nonpayment of taxes and substance abuse.

