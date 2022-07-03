International
Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Files Restraining Order Against Ricky Martin, Citing Domestic Abuse
Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Files Restraining Order Against Ricky Martin, Citing Domestic Abuse
The identity of the person who requested the order remains unknown, however, he does not appear to be Martin's husband of five years Jwan Yosef.
07:24 GMT 03.07.2022
In this file photo taken on November 14, 2019 Puerto Rican musician and host Ricky Martin arrives at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In this file photo taken on November 14, 2019 Puerto Rican musician and host Ricky Martin arrives at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2022
© BRIDGET BENNETT
Pop idol Rocky Martin has been hit with domestic abuse allegations, as a restraining order was filed against him on Friday, Puerto Rico police spokesman Axel Valencia told the press. According to him, the police tried to serve Martin in the north coastal town of Dorado, but were not able to find the star.
Newspaper El Vocero alleged that according to the document, Martin and the petitioner dated for seven months and broke up two months ago. The other side reportedly claims to have seen Martin loitering near their house at least three times, and now fears for their safety.
Police noted, that the petitioner did not contact them, sending the request straight to the court
A representative for the singer dismissed the claims as false in a comment to the People magazine.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated", the representative said. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

This comes days after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker filed a $3 million lawsuit against Martin, claiming that the star owes her "substantial commissions".
She also alleged she had saved him from a "potentially career-ending allegation", mentioning that the singer had many personal issues, including nonpayment of taxes and substance abuse.
