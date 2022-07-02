https://sputniknews.com/20220702/work-not-woke-minister-rees-mogg-orders-to-scrap-absurd-diversity-training-for-public-servants-1096884071.html

Work, Not Woke: Minister Rees-Mogg Orders to Scrap 'Absurd' Diversity Training for Public Servants

The conservative politician urged departments scrap 'fancy courses" which are not valuable to the British taxpayers as the cabinet is preparing to cut over... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg declared a crusade against "ridiculous" diversity trainings for public servants. He has ordered the government development hub to revamp those courses that "are subject to mockery", and add training that would develop skills useful for the civil servants' job.Among the programs, targeted by the politician, is "Check Yo Privilege", which he called "in its very name a politicized course". It is run by the Cabinet Office and teaches officials to be aware of their own backgrounds when talking about British society. Another workshop, mentioned by Rees-Mogg, was run by the legal department and offered officials to imagine a "Japanese gay grandfather" in an exercise on empathy.The minister stressed that the absurd courses deserve the mockery, since they "damage the whole ethos of the Civil Service" and cost taxpayers money.While he can't directly order to cancel the programs, since they are controlled by departments, Rees-Mogg noted he would ask secretaries of state to review them.

