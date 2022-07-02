International
Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/who-says-risk-of-monkeypox-spread-in-russia-remains-high-1096880769.html
WHO Says Risk of Monkeypox Spread in Russia Remains High
WHO Says Risk of Monkeypox Spread in Russia Remains High
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The risk of the spread of monkeypox in Europe, including Russia, is high, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T04:51+0000
2022-07-02T04:51+0000
world health organization (who)
monkeypox
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107107/35/1071073543_0:121:1281:841_1920x0_80_0_0_b81d142a932b54f02319d6362d5ac93b.jpg
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.An outbreak of monkeypox began in May in non-endemic countries, with over 5,100 cases confirmed in humans in 51 nations from May 13 to July 1, according to the WHO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107107/35/1071073543_29:0:1166:853_1920x0_80_0_0_a3315c73a929f5c61bb6ab66bfed2bd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), monkeypox, russia

WHO Says Risk of Monkeypox Spread in Russia Remains High

04:51 GMT 02.07.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Langur monkey
Langur monkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The risk of the spread of monkeypox in Europe, including Russia, is high, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik.

"According to the WHO assessment, at the regional level, the risk in the WHO European Region is high over reports about the widespread outbreak which engulfed several previously untouched countries and some atypical cases," she said. "The WHO recommends that all the countries should make every effort to register new cases and trace contacts to control this outbreak and prevent its further spread".

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
An outbreak of monkeypox began in May in non-endemic countries, with over 5,100 cases confirmed in humans in 51 nations from May 13 to July 1, according to the WHO.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала