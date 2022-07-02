https://sputniknews.com/20220702/who-says-risk-of-monkeypox-spread-in-russia-remains-high-1096880769.html
WHO Says Risk of Monkeypox Spread in Russia Remains High
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The risk of the spread of monkeypox in Europe, including Russia, is high, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The risk of the spread of monkeypox in Europe, including Russia, is high, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik.
"According to the WHO assessment, at the regional level, the risk in the WHO European Region is high over reports about the widespread outbreak which engulfed several previously untouched countries and some atypical cases," she said. "The WHO recommends that all the countries should make every effort to register new cases and trace contacts to control this outbreak and prevent its further spread".
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
An outbreak of monkeypox began in May in non-endemic countries, with over 5,100 cases confirmed in humans in 51 nations from May 13 to July 1, according to the WHO.