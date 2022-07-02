https://sputniknews.com/20220702/who-rdif-discuss-new-dates-for-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-recognition-inspections-1096888239.html

WHO, RDIF Discuss New Dates for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recognition Inspections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are discussing new dates for inspections for official... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Vujnovic confirmed the organization is maintaining its operations in the country and pursuing cooperation on previously agreed mattersIn August 2020, the Russian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the RDIF, which markets Sputnik V, more than 500 million people in the world have received the vaccine, which has become the most exported drug in the Russian history.Monkeypox CrisisAt the same time, she addressed the monkeypox issue, noting that vaccination against the disease is not required at the moment.As of today, more than 5,100 monkeypox cases have been detected in 51 countries, while the ways of spreading the infection are not entirely clear. On Thursday, the WHO acknowledged the monkeypox outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.

