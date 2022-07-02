https://sputniknews.com/20220702/who-rdif-discuss-new-dates-for-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-recognition-inspections-1096888239.html
WHO, RDIF Discuss New Dates for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recognition Inspections
WHO, RDIF Discuss New Dates for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recognition Inspections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are discussing new dates for inspections for official... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T10:44+0000
2022-07-02T10:44+0000
2022-07-02T10:44+0000
russia
world health organization (who)
monkeypox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/20/1078962075_0:0:2703:1521_1920x0_80_0_0_4dea446c35b39be979ec9be5931397b1.jpg
Vujnovic confirmed the organization is maintaining its operations in the country and pursuing cooperation on previously agreed mattersIn August 2020, the Russian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the RDIF, which markets Sputnik V, more than 500 million people in the world have received the vaccine, which has become the most exported drug in the Russian history.Monkeypox CrisisAt the same time, she addressed the monkeypox issue, noting that vaccination against the disease is not required at the moment.As of today, more than 5,100 monkeypox cases have been detected in 51 countries, while the ways of spreading the infection are not entirely clear. On Thursday, the WHO acknowledged the monkeypox outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/20/1078962075_234:0:2649:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_ca222997ed889bfb9887de7cde6c7e2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, world health organization (who), monkeypox
WHO, RDIF Discuss New Dates for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recognition Inspections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are discussing new dates for inspections for official recognition of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the global agency, Melita Vujnovic, the head of the WHO office in Russia, told Sputnik.
"On-site inspections were scheduled to take place in March 2022 pending permission of the UN security services, but they were postponed due to the suspension of flights to and from Russia. New dates for inspections are being discussed directly between the RDIF and the WHO headquarters," the official said in an interview.
Vujnovic confirmed the organization is maintaining its operations in the country and pursuing cooperation on previously agreed matters
"The WHO Office in the Russian Federation operates on the basis of the agreement concluded between the Russian Federation and the WHO, the office continues to function and cooperate on all the topics that were jointly agreed upon. WHO adheres to the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence," Vujnovic said in an interview.
In August 2020, the Russian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the RDIF, which markets Sputnik V, more than 500 million people in the world have received the vaccine, which has become the most exported drug in the Russian history.
Monkeypox Crisis
At the same time, she addressed the monkeypox issue, noting that vaccination against the disease is not required at the moment.
"The measures recommended by the WHO International Health Regulations Emergency Committee include enhanced surveillance, hygiene measures, isolation of the sick and those in contact with them. Currently, mass vaccination is not recommended, but the issue of vaccination of contacted or vulnerable persons in certain situations is being considered," Vujnovic said.
As of today, more than 5,100 monkeypox
cases have been detected in 51 countries, while the ways of spreading the infection are not entirely clear. On Thursday, the WHO acknowledged the monkeypox outbreak as an emergency and called for control of the spread of the infection.