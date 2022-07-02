https://sputniknews.com/20220702/weekly-news-wrap-up-gas-prices-continue-to-rise-multipolar-world-order-evolves-globally-1096876122.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Multipolar World Order Evolves Globally

Gas prices continue to soar; Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in this week as a Supreme Court Justice. SCOTUS curbed the Environmental Protection Agency's... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap-up; Gas Prices Continue to Rise, The Multi-polar World Order Evolves Globally, Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as SCOTUS Gas prices continue to soar; Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in this week as a Supreme Court Justice. SCOTUS curbed the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the multi-polar world order evolving globally. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that "the position of Russia and many other countries is that this democratic, more just world order should be built on the basis of mutual respect and trust, and of course, on the generally accepted principles of international law and the UN Charter."Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Gas prices are testing the American appetite for a New Cold War, and a Swedish bank analyst reports that oil prices are likely to hit $200 per barrel if G7 manages to cap the price of Russian crude oil.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Dan talks about Columbia electing the first leftist president and the first Afro-Colombian vice president in its history this past month. Also, a US delegation arrived in Venezuela this past Monday to review the bilateral agenda with Venezuela. And in Haiti, demonstrations occurred earlier this month demanding that former President Aristide take the reins of the transition as president for two years.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, and Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, professor, and activist, join us to discuss the week's topics. They discuss Emmett Till's family calling for the arrest of the woman linked to the Black teen's kidnapping in 1955 after a team searching for new evidence into the infamous lynching found an unserved warrant for her that was never executed almost 70 years ago. They also discuss President Biden's massive betrayal in reportedly cutting a deal with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky.Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and activist, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," come together to discuss this week's important stories. This week, Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as SCOTUS issues significant rulings on the environment. Also, The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency's capacity to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants. They also decreased the agency's authority, invoking the so-called "major questions" doctrine. This ruling will impact the federal government's authority to regulate other areas of climate policy, as well as regulation of the internet and worker safety.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

