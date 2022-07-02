https://sputniknews.com/20220702/water-supply-to-japanese-prefecture-slashed-amid-record-heat--reports-1096895143.html

Water Supply to Japanese Prefecture Slashed Amid Record Heat – Reports

Water Supply to Japanese Prefecture Slashed Amid Record Heat – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Water supply to the Japanese prefecture of Kagawa from Lake Sameura has been halved as a record heat wave continues to strain supply across... 02.07.2022

The man-made lake is held back by a dam built on the Yoshino River on the island of Shikoku in Kochi prefecture and services three neighboring prefectures. It is usually 80% full in summer, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, but scorching heat has increased consumption, leaving it 31% full.Kochi authorities have ordered water pressure to be lowered in public spaces and allowed the use of water from alternative dam reservoirs.Resources-poor Japan has been battered by sweltering heat since June. Temperatures in Tokyo rose to 36.4 degrees Celsius (97.5 degrees Fahrenheit), setting a new monthly record, while parts of Japan saw temperatures surge past 40 degrees.

