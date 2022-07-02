https://sputniknews.com/20220702/video-ww2-era-landing-boat-sunken-deep-in-las-vegas-lake-mead-resurfaces-amid-drought-1096879263.html

Video: WW2-Era Landing Boat Sunken Deep in Las Vegas' Lake Mead Resurfaces Amid Drought

Due to their widespread use in the D-Day landing in Normandy on June 6, 1944 and in other theaters of war, Higgins boats, or LCVP, gained their fair share of... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

As the main reservoir at Nevada's Lake Mead continues to get smaller, a WWII boat that was deliberately buried there is now rising out of the water, local media and bloggers have discovered.With the lake's water levels having fallen so low, just one-third of the LCVP is currently submerged. Footage of its current standing can be seen in video uploaded by YouTuber The Other Me.The Higgins landing craft has been about 185 feet (56 meters) below the water's surface for some time, but is now almost halfway out.The boat was in a place once considered a well-liked diving spot in Lake Mead, which supplies water to around 20 million people in the nearest populated areas, including the entire Las Vegas metropolitan area. According to media reports, the Higgins boats were used to map the Colorado River after World War Two ended. The reemerged boat was bought by a marina and then purposefully sunk.Due to a persistent drought in the American West, Lake Mead, a man-made reservoir that was created by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, has been losing water for decades, eventually resurfacing some long-forgotten artifacts, such as one standing-up speedboat.Two sets of human remains that had been dumped in the lake years earlier were found in May.

