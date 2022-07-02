Uzbek President Proposes to Preserve Constitutional Clause on Karakalpakstan's Sovereignty

https://sputniknews.com/20220702/uzbek-president-proposes-to-preserve-constitutional-clause-on-karakalpakstans-sovereignty-1096894637.html
"Taking into account the fact that the process of discussing amendments and additions to the constitution is still ongoing, as well as on the basis of studying the opinions expressed by the residents of Karakalpakstan, the president outlined the need to preserve the current editions of Articles 70, 71, 72, 74, 75 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan," Sherzod Asadov wrote on Telegram.According to the presidential spokesman, Mirziyoyev is now holding a meeting with the republic's parliamentarians and representatives of the older generation of Karakalpakstan.On Friday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan said that an illegal demonstration was held in the capital of the autonomous republic. The demonstrators demanded the release of a local blogger, who called for a protest against constitutional amendments. Protesters believe that Karakalpakstan may lose its right to secede from Uzbekistan via a referendum if the amendments are adopted.
