Uvalde Schools Police Chief Resigns From City Council Amid Criticism Over Botched Shooting Response

Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, has signaled that he will be stepping down from a separate, elected position as the district continues to grapple with the tragic loss of more than a dozen elementary school children and two educators.Arredondo was appointed to the Uvalde City Council on May 7 and was sworn in on May 31, a week after the shooting at Robb Elementary School. His resignation comes shortly after the city council denied his request for an extended leave of absence amid public scrutiny.The embattled police chief has been on administrative leave since June 22 due to a pending investigation and a “lack of clarity” surrounding his role on May 24, Uvalde CISD superintendent Hal Harrell wrote in a memo last month.Arredondo, the highest-paid law enforcement official in Uvalde, has remained tight-lipped about his exact actions during the mass shooting. However, the police chief did assert he did not view himself as the on-scene commander for the incident.Just last week, Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw informed a state Senate committee that Arredondo, the state-identified incident commander, “decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” despite possessing enough officers “to isolate, distract, and neutralize the subject.”Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has pushed back against McCraw’s comments, telling city council members that McCraw was placing the brunt of the blame on Arredondo to deflect and shirk his department’s responsibility in the matter.

