International
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/un-calls-storming-of-libyas-tobruk-parliament-totally-unacceptable-1096892073.html
UN Calls Storming of Libya's Tobruk Parliament 'Totally Unacceptable'
UN Calls Storming of Libya's Tobruk Parliament 'Totally Unacceptable'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN chief’s special adviser on Libya criticized the storming of the Libyan parliament in Tobruk as unacceptable and called for calm after... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T14:21+0000
2022-07-02T14:21+0000
africa
libya
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/02/1096891927_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f394984ad305e995c24514626bf0e996.jpg
"The people's right to peacefully protest should be respected and protected but riots and acts of vandalism such as the storming of the House of Representatives headquarters late yesterday in Tobruk are totally unacceptable," Stephanie Williams said on social media on Saturday.She added that calm should be maintained and that the Government of National Unity demonstrate responsible leadership. Its head, Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, earlier praised the protesters and called for a snap general election.Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO invasion helped topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. His death led to a decade-long rivalry between the UN-backed administration in Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk. UN-brokered reconciliation process put a caretaker unity government in charge in 2021 but it failed to hold elections in December and the chaos continued.
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/02/1096891927_468:0:3199:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b7f6a9ce2377ea03c9e5d8bf19ba910.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, libya

UN Calls Storming of Libya's Tobruk Parliament 'Totally Unacceptable'

14:21 GMT 02.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / -This picture taken early on July 2, 2022 shows a fire inside the building used by Libya's Tobruk-based parliament building in the country's east, lit up by protesters who broke inside while demonstrating against deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock.
This picture taken early on July 2, 2022 shows a fire inside the building used by Libya's Tobruk-based parliament building in the country's east, lit up by protesters who broke inside while demonstrating against deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN chief’s special adviser on Libya criticized the storming of the Libyan parliament in Tobruk as unacceptable and called for calm after a wave of protests over continuing power struggle and worsening economic conditions swept across the country.
"The people's right to peacefully protest should be respected and protected but riots and acts of vandalism such as the storming of the House of Representatives headquarters late yesterday in Tobruk are totally unacceptable," Stephanie Williams said on social media on Saturday.
She added that calm should be maintained and that the Government of National Unity demonstrate responsible leadership. Its head, Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, earlier praised the protesters and called for a snap general election.
Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO invasion helped topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. His death led to a decade-long rivalry between the UN-backed administration in Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk. UN-brokered reconciliation process put a caretaker unity government in charge in 2021 but it failed to hold elections in December and the chaos continued.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала