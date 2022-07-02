https://sputniknews.com/20220702/uk-archaeologists-to-excavate-legendary-millennia-old-arthurs-stone-1096889716.html

UK Archaeologists to Excavate Legendary Millennia-Old Arthur's Stone

A giant ancient monument linked to the legendary King Arthur is set to be dug up in Herefordshire, England. The grandiose tomb survived undisturbed for over 5,000 years, dating from 3,700 - 2,700 BC. The dolmen includes nine stones and a giant 25-ton boulder on top.Archaeologists from the University of Manchester have already begun removing turf on the site, as they are looking forward to dig under the Neolithic tomb.The structure has been linked to King Arthur since before the 13th century, as some believed it was built to mark the location of one of King Arthur's battles.

