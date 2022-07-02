https://sputniknews.com/20220702/uk-archaeologists-to-excavate-legendary-millennia-old-arthurs-stone-1096889716.html
UK Archaeologists to Excavate Legendary Millennia-Old Arthur's Stone
UK Archaeologists to Excavate Legendary Millennia-Old Arthur's Stone
UK Archaeologists To Excavate Legendary Millennia-Old Arthur's Stone
2022-07-02T13:02+0000
2022-07-02T13:02+0000
2022-07-02T13:11+0000
UK Archaeologists to Excavate Legendary Millennia-Old Arthur's Stone
13:02 GMT 02.07.2022 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 02.07.2022)
Visitors can book to see the 5,000-year-old site being excavated for the very first time.
A giant ancient monument linked to the legendary King Arthur is set to be dug up in Herefordshire, England. The grandiose tomb survived undisturbed for over 5,000 years, dating from 3,700 - 2,700 BC. The dolmen includes nine stones and a giant 25-ton boulder on top.
"Arthur's Stone is one of the country's most significant Stone Age monuments. This gives a rare and exciting chance for the public to see archaeology in action," Ginny Slade of English Heritage told the Daily Mail.
Archaeologists from the University of Manchester have already begun removing turf on the site, as they are looking forward to dig under the Neolithic tomb.
The structure has been linked to King Arthur since before the 13th century, as some believed it was built to mark the location of one of King Arthur's battles.