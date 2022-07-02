https://sputniknews.com/20220702/trump-reportedly-mulls-making-2024-presidential-bid-as-early-as-july-while-aides--allies-divided-1096889856.html

Trump Reportedly Mulls Making 2024 Presidential Bid as Early as July While Aides & Allies Divided

The former president has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of running for a third time in 2024 after the fiasco of the 2020 presidential elections

Former US President Donald Trump is considering announcing a 2024 bid very early and possibly without warning his own team, The New York Times has reported citing sources close to the ex-POTUS.The sources did not name a specific date, claiming that it remains undetermined, but insisted that Trump recently caught his advisers by surprise by stating that he might announce his 2024 bid on social media without consulting or even warning his own team. The claim prompted the team to scramble the development of campaign infrastructure and strategy in case any announcement were made in July.Reasons for Announcing Early BidAccording to the newspaper, the former president has been considering making the announcement for some time, but recently accelerated his plans amid growing scrutiny into his role in the 6 January 2021 Capitol Hill riots.Likewise, purported concerns over other potential candidates’ public limelight has fuelled his considerations. Potential Republican rivals include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who political analysts frequently name as the top contender to challenge Trump.With 80% of GOP voters reportedly supporting Trump, any 2024 bid looks to give him a solid advantage over other possible competitors in the party primaries.In addition, the newspaper's sources alleged that by announcing a bid this year, much earlier than normal, Trump wants to pain all current probes against him as being politically motivated.Congress’ 6 January Committee investigation has gained steam of late, and two separate inquiries into the events surrounding the 2020 election are likewise making progress. The Department of Justice is investigating Trump for alleged efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election defeat, while Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia are looking into the Trump team's alleged efforts to influence vote counting in the county.Ex-POTUS Team, Supporters Divided Over Potential Early BidThe ex-president's reported idea to launch his 2024 campaign this year has left his team divided.Aides who reportedly oppose the announcement have cited concerns over Trump's overall ability to articulate his position after the 2020 fiasco. His son, Donald Trump Jr., also reportedly wants his father to build a more expansive campaign team before announcing his bid.Another concern for his team is campaign finance laws, which would both severely limit Trump's ability to attract funding, especially from big donors, and from tapping into existing reserves in the campaign coffers that amassed around $100 million, the newspaper claimed. However, Trump has never been short of donors among ordinary people, potentially keeping his early campaign ticking.Trump's allies in the Republican Party are likewise concerned that he might distract voters from the upcoming midterm elections, in which the GOP hopes to retake Congress. They fear that the 6 January probe into Trump coupled with his 2024 announcement may damage the party's performance this November.However, there are those who support the idea that Trump should launch his campaign early – namely South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham told the newspaper that whatever happens in the midterms will be linked to Trump one way or another, and the early 2024 bid may allow him to focus on policy.

