International
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/tokyo-to-protest-any-discrimination-of-japanese-holdings-in-russias-sakhalin-2-1096892825.html
Tokyo 'to Protest Any Discrimination of Japanese Holdings' in Russia's Sakhalin-2
Tokyo 'to Protest Any Discrimination of Japanese Holdings' in Russia's Sakhalin-2
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will protest any discrimination against the Mitsui and Mitsubishi holding companies to protect their investment in Russia's Sakhalin-2... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T15:26+0000
2022-07-02T15:26+0000
japan
gas
gas pipeline
russia
sakhalin-2 field
sakhalin-2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102230/72/1022307230_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_df7247ce35c96940d8b135ee588e7501.jpg
"Contracts with Japanese enterprises must be honored," the unnamed high-ranking official in the Japanese Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying in an article published on Saturday.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday that allows Russia to create a new project operator that will take charge of Sakhalin-2 from Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Russia's Gazprom will keep a majority stake of 50% plus one share. Shell has already promised to sell its 27.5% stake, while Mitsui and Mitsubishi reportedly plan to hold on to their 12.5% and 10% stakes respectively.Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Friday that the government was studying the contents of the decree. He told a briefing that interests of Japanese companies in the project in Russia's far east should be respected. Sakhalin-2 accounts for 9% of Japan's LNG imports.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102230/72/1022307230_327:0:2994:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_76170bae18a0a0fdf132aef60c841b05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, gas, gas pipeline, russia, sakhalin-2 field, sakhalin-2

Tokyo 'to Protest Any Discrimination of Japanese Holdings' in Russia's Sakhalin-2

15:26 GMT 02.07.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov / Go to the photo bankThe flare system at Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant (the Sakhalin II project), built by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. in the village of Prigorodnoye in southern Sakhalin. The island has been turned into a major source of energy in Russia's Far East.
The flare system at Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant (the Sakhalin II project), built by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. in the village of Prigorodnoye in southern Sakhalin. The island has been turned into a major source of energy in Russia's Far East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will protest any discrimination against the Mitsui and Mitsubishi holding companies to protect their investment in Russia's Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, a senior official told the Yomiuri Shimbun daily.
"Contracts with Japanese enterprises must be honored," the unnamed high-ranking official in the Japanese Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying in an article published on Saturday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday that allows Russia to create a new project operator that will take charge of Sakhalin-2 from Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Russia's Gazprom will keep a majority stake of 50% plus one share. Shell has already promised to sell its 27.5% stake, while Mitsui and Mitsubishi reportedly plan to hold on to their 12.5% and 10% stakes respectively.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Friday that the government was studying the contents of the decree. He told a briefing that interests of Japanese companies in the project in Russia's far east should be respected. Sakhalin-2 accounts for 9% of Japan's LNG imports.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала