'Titanic 2.0': Watch Cruise Ship Collide With Iceberg Near Alaska
'Titanic 2.0': Watch Cruise Ship Collide With Iceberg Near Alaska
According to the Norwegian Cruise Line, the ship collided with the iceberg due to a dense fog which limited the visibility. 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
A clip depicting a Norwegian cruise ship hitting an iceberg near Alaska went viral this week, drawing comparisons to the infamous 1912 collision. The vessel - The Norwegian Sun - was en route to the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska when it struck a small iceberg, also known as "growler".The video shows concerned passengers shouting as the ship passes the iceberg following the incident. The ship then turned to Juneau for inspection and after it was deemed safe, it travelled back to Seattle. According to the press, the company decided to cancel the next cruise "so that the necessary repairs can be made."
norway
iceberg, norway, alaska, ship collision

'Titanic 2.0': Watch Cruise Ship Collide With Iceberg Near Alaska

08:43 GMT 02.07.2022 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 02.07.2022)
An iceberg in the Tikhaya Bay, Hooker Island, Franz Josef Land archipelago
An iceberg in the Tikhaya Bay, Hooker Island, Franz Josef Land archipelago - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
According to the Norwegian Cruise Line, the ship collided with the iceberg due to a dense fog which limited the visibility.
A clip depicting a Norwegian cruise ship hitting an iceberg near Alaska went viral this week, drawing comparisons to the infamous 1912 collision. The vessel - The Norwegian Sun - was en route to the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska when it struck a small iceberg, also known as "growler".
The video shows concerned passengers shouting as the ship passes the iceberg following the incident.
The ship then turned to Juneau for inspection and after it was deemed safe, it travelled back to Seattle. According to the press, the company decided to cancel the next cruise "so that the necessary repairs can be made."
