Thousands Rally in Australia Against US Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade Ruling - Photos, Video
Melbourne right now. This is massive. Thousands of angry people are on the steps of the state library to defend the right to abortion following Roe V Wade decision. They’ll march through the city in a solidarity rally. Want free, legal, accessible abortions here too @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/z6tS79erFB— Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) July 2, 2022
Massive #protest of 15,000+ in #Melbourne/#Naarm today in #solidarity with the #prochoice & #womensrights movement in the #USA. In #Australia rightwing forced birthers have taken heart from the #RoeVWade ruling & are making a push to undermine #ReproductiveRights here as well. pic.twitter.com/IjuQ63tS1L— 💜𝓐𝓾𝓻𝓸𝓻𝓪 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 ⁷🐳⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ❤💛🖤 (@Aurora_Starlit) July 2, 2022
Thousands have rallied across Australia in a show of solidarity with abortion rights protesters in the US following the overturning of Roe v Wade. https://t.co/0lmVpkCV0Z pic.twitter.com/jgToKBpxsX— Fiona Bateman (@feebateman) July 2, 2022
Great turnout today in WA in solidarity with those fighting the decision in the US to overturn #roevwade. Also reminded that there is more work to do in Australia. pic.twitter.com/j746hUkQLZ— Penny Sharpe (@PennySharpemlc) July 2, 2022
🇦🇺🇺🇲 Thousands of PRO-CHOICE ACTIVISTS rally across Australia over the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn ABORTION RIGHTS!#RoeVWadehttps://t.co/GI2nAnZFap— True Blue ☮ 🇦🇺🐨🦘 (@SPBMcKenna) July 2, 2022
Tense moments in Melbourne, Australia as police keep anti vaccine mandate protesters and defend abortion rights (roe v wade) protesters separated in Melbourne. Both groups are protesting for bodily autonomy, but some don’t believe that autonomy extends to vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/t3miJdrDxo— real Rukshan (@therealrukshan) July 2, 2022