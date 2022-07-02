https://sputniknews.com/20220702/thousands-of-passengers-departing-paris-found-their-baggage-missing-amid-strike-1096891688.html
Thousands of Passengers Departing Paris Found Their Baggage Missing Amid Strike
PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of airline passengers left Paris on Friday without their baggage as it was not loaded on board due to a technical glitch at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, which is being gripped by a several-day strike, French media reported on Saturday.
According to BFMTV broadcaster, a technical failure had exacerbated the gridlock at the Paris airport caused by the airport employees’ strike unfolding since Thursday. Those passengers who were able to leave on Friday found their baggage missing upon arrival. In total, about a half of the passengers took off without their baggage.
The breakdown was not resolved until 5 p.m. Paris time (15:00 GMT). According to a union spokesperson, some of the baggage may not be returned to its owners at all.
"About 50% of the passengers who departed yesterday went without their baggage or with someone else's baggage... Probably some baggage is lost forever," the spokesperson said.
On Thursday, the French General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) requested airlines to cancel every sixth flight arriving to Charles de Gaulle Airport on Friday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to a strike by firefighters dissatisfied with the working conditions, which they seem unfavorable despite an increased post-pandemic activity of flights.
On Friday, BFMTV reported, citing a DGAC statement that every fifth flight between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday was canceled.