https://sputniknews.com/20220702/thousands-of-passengers-departing-paris-found-their-baggage-missing-amid-strike-1096891688.html

Thousands of Passengers Departing Paris Found Their Baggage Missing Amid Strike

Thousands of Passengers Departing Paris Found Their Baggage Missing Amid Strike

PARIS (Sputnik) - Thousands of airline passengers left Paris on Friday without their baggage as it was not loaded on board due to a technical glitch at Paris... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-02T14:00+0000

2022-07-02T14:00+0000

2022-07-02T14:00+0000

france

paris

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103197/90/1031979055_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ced034d7347cb7d1f4b39ee8b444f97.jpg

According to BFMTV broadcaster, a technical failure had exacerbated the gridlock at the Paris airport caused by the airport employees’ strike unfolding since Thursday. Those passengers who were able to leave on Friday found their baggage missing upon arrival. In total, about a half of the passengers took off without their baggage.The breakdown was not resolved until 5 p.m. Paris time (15:00 GMT). According to a union spokesperson, some of the baggage may not be returned to its owners at all.On Thursday, the French General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) requested airlines to cancel every sixth flight arriving to Charles de Gaulle Airport on Friday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to a strike by firefighters dissatisfied with the working conditions, which they seem unfavorable despite an increased post-pandemic activity of flights.On Friday, BFMTV reported, citing a DGAC statement that every fifth flight between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday was canceled.

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, paris, strike