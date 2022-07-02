https://sputniknews.com/20220702/supreme-court-rulings-reveal-what-the-rule-of-law-actually-protects-1096874442.html

Supreme Court Rulings Reveal What The 'Rule of Law' Actually Protects

What A People’s Party Would Look Like, Marking 13 Years After US Backed Coup In Honduras, Qatar Exposes Role of Sports In Imperialism 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the reality of the unity of the so-called two party system in the wake of Democratic inaction after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, what a real people’s party would fight for in both the arena of reproductive health and in other areas, and why the Democrats’ strategy of urging people to vote for them in the midterm elections despite their inaction is ultimately doomed.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network to discuss the anniversary of the 2009 US-supported coup against the government of Manuel Zelaya in Honduras, Zelaya’s progressive reforms and ambitious relations with Venezuela and Cuba that may have motivated Washington’s support for the coup, how Hillary Clinton was involved in the coup and the ensuing coup government as Secretary of State, the role of social movements in the undoing the coup government which culminated in the election of progressive President Xiomara Castro, and why progressive movements in the US must continue to stand in solidarity with Honduras.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Bobby Bonilla day and the awful contract that the New York Mets continue to pay to this day, the exorbitant amount of corruption by FIFA officials involved in Qatar’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup despite widely known labor abuses, how Qatar’s clear pursuit of soft power and FIFA’s corruption is emblematic of the hold that system of imperialism has in sports and culture, and the monopolization of Division I college sports as exemplified in the move of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten conference despite the clear practical obstacles.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss the killing of Jaylend Walker by Akron, Ohio police and how it exposes the role of police as a repressive, terroristic, and occupation force, the targeting and criminalization of protests as public outcry against the decisions of the unelected Supreme Court grows, how the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to reveal cracks in the facade of US hegemony, and what community control of the police would look like.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

